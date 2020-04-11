Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Noise Measurement System market.

1/f noise, or flicker noise, is the dominant noise for deep sub-micron CMOS, BJT, FET and HBT devices. It can significantly impact the performance of analog/RF circuits. As an example, 1/f noise becomes phase noise in an oscillator and causes stable issues. A noisy LO signals can severely degrade a receivers dynamic range and selectivity. Accurate measurement and modeling of 1/f noise are critical to analog/RF circuit designs. However, this measurement is particular difficult, since the measurement system itself can easily introduce other noise sources. Therefore, an integrated measurement system with high stability and low system noise is absolutely critical for accurate 1/f noise measurement

The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as research institute, semiconductor enterprise and so on.

Any undesirable turbulence that corrupts an information-bearing signal is generally referred to as noise. Electrical noise is inherent in every circuit, ranging from current flowing through a resistor or transistor, to leakage current through a tantalum capacitor. To minimize its effects, it becomes necessary to measure and quantify the noise of the constituent parts, and then connect the constituent noise contributions to overall circuit performance.

The industry is high concentration, the key brand include Keysight, ProPlus Design Solutions, AdMOS, Platform Design Automation and so on. The market is growing and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Keysight

ProPlus Design Solutions

AdMOS

Platform Design Automation

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

50V

200V

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor Enterprise

Research Institute

Others

