The DC power systems are broadly categorized into DC-DC and AC-DC power supply. Such systems are mainly used in telecom towers, data centers, industrial loads, commercial buildings, residential loads, electronics appliances, automotive, medical equipment, and aircraft. The system uses semiconductor switches such as diode and thyristors for the conversion process. Since the global transmission and distribution use AC power systems, rectifiers are needed to get DC power supply. In the last few years, the growing need to achieve energy efficiency has spurred the demand for DC power systems as they are more efficient than AC power systems.

One of the major drivers responsible for the growth of this market is the increased use of voice over internet protocols VoIP and light emitting diode (LED) lighting. VoIP is an emerging technology that uses the Internet for voice and multimedia communications. The technology has enough potential to overcome the traditional telecom market through its cost saving capabilities. Each VoIP device needs DC power either through a dedicated DC power supply unit or through power over Ethernet (PoE). Another major application where DC power systems are used is in LED lighting systems. The market share for LED lighting is expected to grow significantly due to the commercial applications of LED lighting. Moreover, the increasing use of LED lighting in the residential segment will further propel the growth of the DC power systems in the coming years.

The global DC power system market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of small and medium size manufacturers. The major players face intense competition from local non-branded players. To gain higher market share the small and the medium-sized manufacturers use price as their competitive advantage. To gain a competitive advantage, the established players are expected to strategize their business with M&A and extensive R&D in the next several years.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The key contributor to the growth of this market is the high demand for 380 V DC power system. The market for 380 V DC power system will serve as the replacement market for 48 V DC power systems in data centers and telecom network. Also, the increasing use of the 380 V DC supply in commercial buildings will augment the growth of the DC power systems market in the region during the forecast period.

