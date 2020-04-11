Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Echocardiography market.

An echocardiogram is a type of ultrasound examination, which uses high-pitched sound waves that pass through a device called a transducer. The device receives echoes of the sound waves as they bounce off to different areas of the heart. These echoes are converted into moving pictures of the heart, which can be seen on a video screen. Echocardiography is an important modality for diagnosing heart diseases. Multi-specialty hospitals with good infrastructure facilities and comprising more than 500 beds use over 10,000 cart-based, laptop/dockable, and portable/handheld echocardiography devices to diagnose and monitor patients. The growing technological advancements further help to develop three-dimensional (3D) modality software based on echocardiography systems to provide 3D images of the anatomical function of the heart.

The global echocardiography market will post a CAGR of more than 3.8% during the forecast period. The rising demand for 3D/4D echocardiography is one of the primary drivers for market growth. The benefits of 3D/4D echocardiography over the traditional echocardiography process is foreseen to drive the market in the future. Advantages such as faster diagnosis and quantification, detailed, accurate, and precise images of the heart with the rising awareness among physicians and end-users is anticipated to drive the adoption rates. Moreover, the 3D/4D echocardiography offers precise heart views with good image quality, which cannot be done with 2D data. For instance, the University of Colorado Hospital is implementing the 3D real-time (3D/4D) TEE echocardiography systems such as iE33 system developed by Koninklijke Philips due to its high and precise image capability and ease of use. Therefore, the rising number of multispecialty hospitals, mounting healthcare expenditure, and well-established infrastructure capabilities will raise the adoption rate of 3D/4D echocardiography and in turn propel the growth of the echocardiography market.

Tier-1 players dominate the global echocardiography market and these players have strong positions compared to the Tier-2/Tier-3 vendors. The market competition will rise with the technological advancements and new product launches. Moreover, the manufacturers develop and introduce innovative products like 4D imaging-capable devices, mobile cloud-based software to offer patient satisfaction.

This report focuses on Echocardiography volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Echocardiography market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

ALPINION MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Bay Labs

Biosense Webster

Boston Scientific

Bracco Imaging

Carestream Health

CHISON

ContextVision

Digirad

Ecare Medical Technology

Esaote

Fujifilm

Hitachi

MediMatic

Mobisante

Samsung Medison

MIDAS Software Solutions

St. Jude Medical

TELEMED Medical Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cart/trolley -based echocardiography devices

Portable/handheld echocardiography devices

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

