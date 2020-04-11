Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA) market.”

Aminopolycarboxylic acid (complexone) is a compound containing one or more nitrogen atoms connected through carbon atoms to two or more carboxyl groups. It is a chelating agent which has molecules with the ability to provide more than one bond to a metal ion, thereby augmenting the stability of the ion complex. The chelating properties of aminopolycarboxylates can be engineered by varying the groups linking the nitrogen atoms so as to increase selectivity for a particular metal ion. Chelation represents a particular way of binding ions and molecules with metal ions. It involves the formation of multiple separate coordinate bonds between a polydentate ligand and single central atom. Usually, these ligands are organic compounds and are referred as sequestering agents, chelating agents, chelators or chelants. Aminocarboxylic acid is used in numerous technical and industrial applications.Â

The global water treatment chemicals industry has been growing significantly due to factors such as rapid industrialization, stringent government policies and demand for clean and fresh water for various household & industrial cleaning applications. Demand for clean water by agricultural and industrial sectors is increasing rapidly. In order to meet these requirements, APCA is widely used as water softeners to treat water hardness and remove scale-forming calcium and magnesium ions. Thus, the growing demand for aminopolycarboxylic acid for water treatment applications is expected to boost the market over the next few years. In addition, the increasing demand for APCA from cleaning and detergents industries is anticipated to augment the aminopolycarboxylic acid market in the near future. However, potential health and environmental hazards associated with the use of non-biodegradable chelating agents such as EDTA, DTPA and NTA have led to several environmental concerns regarding its consumption. Due to these factors, the demand for EDTA is expected to increase noticeably over the next few years.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for aminopolycarboxylic acid owing to the presence of a significant number of chelating agent manufacturers in Asia Pacific, particularly in China. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years on account of increasing usage of aminopolycarboxylic acid in the existing large-scale textile and pulp & paper industries, particularly in China and India. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe as aminopolycarboxylic acid is being increasingly used in healthcare and pharmaceutical applications in this region.

The global Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aminopolycarboxylic Acid (APCA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AkzoNobel

BASF

Cargill

Kemira

Lanxess

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Tate & Lyle

The Dow Chemical Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Laboratory Grade

Industrial Grade

Others

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Agriculture

Household & Industrial Cleaning

Others

