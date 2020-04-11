Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Compression Socks market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Compression Socks Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Compression Socks market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Compression Socks Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Compression Socks market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Compression Socks market.”

Diabetes is one of the growing concerns among adults 18 years of age and above. World health Organization (WHO) estimates that the global prevalence of diabetes is increased to 8.5% in 2014 as compared to 4.7% in 1980. Diabetes is identified as one of the major cause of lower extremity (LE) or peripheral edema, venous insufficiency and deep vein thrombosis, leading to multiple or combined etiologies. Compression therapy is a non-invasive treatment regime to improve the blood circulation in patients suffering from diabetes, varicose veins, and spider veins thus maintaining desired pressure in the feets and legs. Compression socks accelerate venous blood flow by providing a gently graduated support to leg veins and valves creating improved blood flow. Compression socks are available in varying degrees of compression ranging from mild to higher levels of compression. The levels of compression are expressed in millimeters of mercury (mmHg), and different levels of compression socks are used in a treatment of different medical conditions. A mild level compression therapy (up to 25mmHg) is used to relieve the symptoms of swelled and paining legs, varicose and spider vein. High levels of compression therapy, greater than 25mmHg is considered contradiction for a diabetic patient. The low-level compression therapy socks do not require a physicians prescription while higher therapeutic compression socks are not sold without the doctors prescription. Compression socks are available in various fits and sizes are often considered as the first line of treatment for varicose veins, spider veins, and edema in patients with diabetes. Apart from this compression therapy is largely exploited by athletes with venous insufficiency. The compression socks market is expected to generate substantial revenues over the forecast period.

Diabetes remains one of the foremost accelerating factors for compression socks market growth. A diabetic patient is at higher risk of developing venous insufficiency, peripheral edema, and DVT. Therefore, wearing compression socks delivers desired pressure at the foot and less pressure at the calves maintaining proper blood circulation. This prevents swelling and improves any nerve sensitivities. Furthermore, compression socks are cheaper and much simpler than alternative treatment therapies and hence remain the most popular choice of the patients with DVT and other prophylaxis. Additionally, increasing use of compression socks among athletes with the prime focus on improving the venous return by applying graduated compression around the calves is expected to drive the market for compression socks over the forecast period.Â

The global Compression Socks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Compression Socks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Compression Socks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

FLA Orthopedics

Sigvaris

Juzo

2XU

JOBST

Prime Compression

Bio Compression Systems

COMFORT PLUS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Knee High

Thigh High

Pantyhose/ Maternity

Waist Attachment

Segment by Application

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Channels

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Compression Socks Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580