Centrifugation is the process which involves the separation of heterogeneous mixture by means of spinning and this involves the application of centripetal force for the separation of liquids-liquid and liquid-solid mixtures. Centrifugation works on the principle of sedimentation that can be achieved by rapid rotation. Centrifuges are the devices which are used in separation of genetic materials, virulent substances, blood cell components, and others. The next generation centrifuges provides precise temperature control, wide range of relative centrifugal force (RCF), acceleration, and time. All the aforementioned parameters must be maintained and achieved for greater separation of quality components. Continuous flow centrifuges functions at relatively higher speeds as compared to the normal centrifugation devices. Such devices are very well known for their capability to isolate particles similar in nature. Whereas conventional centrifugation process separate molecules in batches, liquid flows continuously into continuous flow centrifuges. This saves time by eliminating several loading/unloading and accelerating/decelerating steps. Continuous flow centrifuges are also known for separating larger volumes than conventional methods. For these reasons, and because they are able to separate smaller particles such as viruses, bacteria, ribosomes, and proteins, these centrifuges are of particular interest to pharmaceutical and microbiology labs.

Continuous Flow Centrifuge Market is continue to witness significant growth owing to increased demand for newer technologies for cell and cell component separation in laboratory practice and growing usage in biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies for biological products manufacturing and development. Apart from this rising demand for higher volume, higher speed, higher throughput centrifuges from research institutes and academia, increased infectious and chronic diseases, technological advancement and governments investment in research and development will help to bolster Continuous Flow Centrifuge Market over the forecast period. However lack of skilled professionals to operate these advanced centrifuges, availability of alternative downstream processing techniques such as membrane filtration which improves the yield can replace centrifugation for its reduced maintenance and labor cost, and size of the centrifuge instruments may hamper the growth of Continuous Flow Centrifuge Market over the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Eppendorf

Siemens Healthcare

Beckman Coulter

Labnet International

BD Biosciences

Danaher

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Benchtop Centrifuges

Floor-standing Centrifuges

Micro Centrifuges

Specialty Centrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Segment by Application

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Laboratories

Research Laboratories And Institutes

