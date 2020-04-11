Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diabetes Management Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Diabetes Management Devices Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Diabetes Management Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Diabetes Management Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Diabetes Management Devices market.”

Diabetes management devices include insulin delivery systems and blood glucose monitoring devices, which are used to treat diabetes effectively and efficiently with fewer side effects. Diabetes (type 1 and type 2) is a chronic disease condition, which occurs due to glucose impairment. The major factors contributing to the disease include obesity, urbanization, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, an elevated level of cholesterols, and hypertension. Vendors in this market are offering high-end insulin delivery systems (less invasive, sleek, pocket-sized, and portable devices) and continuous glucose monitoring systems, which are highly efficient and have user-friendly features.

Diabetes is a chronic disease and is increasing at a rapid pace across the world. It is that state in the body when the pancreas cannot produce sufficient insulin. Increasing blood sugar level can be a threat and can cause severe damage to the body. The study identifies rising global burden of diabetes as one of the primary growth factors for diabetes management devices market. Factors responsible for increase in diabetic population include obesity, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, and growing urbanization. Older people above 65 years are more prone to diabetes. Countries such as China and India have higher diabetic people due to the increase in obesity and urbanization. Owing to the increase in diabetic population across the world, there is increase in adoption of diabetes management devices.

Owing to the presence of several large and small players, the diabetes management devices market is highly competitive. To sustain the competition in the diabetes devices market, the vendors are heavily investing in R&D for designing, developing, and manufacturing innovative products. Currently, the emerging markets across the globe provide huge growth opportunities to the vendors in this marketspace.

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the diabetes management devices market throughout the forecast period. Owing to the advancements in technology and the increasing incidence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes, there is an upsurge in the adoption of diabetes management devices in this region.

The global Diabetes Management Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diabetes Management Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diabetes Management Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

Dexcom

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

LifeScan

Medtronic

AgaMatrix

Animas

ARKRAY

Ascensia Diabetes Care

B. Braun Melsungen

BD

Beta Bionics

Bigfoot Biomedical

BIONIME USA

CellNovo

Eli Lilly

iHealth Labs

Insulet

Nemaura Medical

Nipro

Nova Biomedical

Novo Nordisk

Panasonic Healthcare

Prodigy Diabetes Care

Sanofi

Senseonics

Tandem Diabetes Care

Trividia Health

TypeZero Technologies

Valeritas

WellDoc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blood glucose monitoring device

Insulin delivery systems

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics and laboratories

Others

