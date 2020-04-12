The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Nylon market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Nylon Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Nylon market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Nylon Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Nylon Market

The global nylon market size was estimated at USD 28.51 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a revenue-based CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The growth is accredited to the accelerated usage of nylon in the automobile industry. The material is used for manufacturing different components to reduce the weight of vehicles and emission levels. Nylon 6 and 66 are gradually replacing metal parts in automobiles, owing to their high tensile strength, high elasticity, and excellent abrasion resistance. These factors are expected to augment the growth of overall market. Nylon 6 is used in engine components such as bushings, bearing, oil containers, wire harness connectors, fuse boxes, cylinder head covers, crankcases, and timing belts.

Rising demand of nylon 6 in engineering plastics, electrical and electronic, and several niche applications is expected to majorly fuel the market growth. At present, majority of the demand for nylon 66 is derived by the automotive industry. However, it is also exhibiting a trend of being captivated by the textile and the engineering plastics industry. This factor is expected to positively influence the market growth in the forthcoming years.

However, increasing threat of substitution with polypropylene, bioabsorbable polymers, para-aramid synthetic fibers, and Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVF), owing to their lower competitive prices is anticipated to hamper the market growth. PVF is a non-reactive thermoplastic, which possesses finer characteristics when compared to nylon. PVFs have high wear resistance, high UV resistance, harder surface, and low elasticity. In the recent years, PVF is gaining acceptance as a major substitute for nylon fishing lines.

Other environmentally-friendly substitutes, such as bioabsorbable polymer pose a key threat due to the biodegradable nature. Compared to nylon, polypropylene is smoother, more elastic, and better for handling. It has high tensile strength and low elongation and finds application in textile, medical, and fishing. Para-aramid synthetic fibers are stronger and have higher heat resistance compared to nylon monofilaments.

Product Insights of Nylon Market

The unique properties of nylon 6 (PA 6) make it a cost-effective substitute for materials, such as steel, bronze, brass, gunmetal, aluminum, plastics, and rubbers. These properties attract electrical protection device manufacturers to use PA 6 in their offerings. The use of nylon 6 in various applications over the past few years has established its reliability, utility, and supportive economics on the basis of cost and performance. The excellent surface finish of the product even under reinforced conditions makes it suitable for aesthetically important application.

Moreover, the rapidly rising demand for nylon 6 filament in travel accessories owing to its high abrasion resistance, better dimensional stability, higher impact strength, among other factors is expected to further fuel the growth. Better resistance to dirt, dust, and wear makes it easy to maintain. The product is lightweight, which is projected to propel the product application as a baggage material.

Application Insights of Nylon Market

Based on application, the nylon market is segmented into automobile, electrical and electronics, engineering plastics, textile, and others. Automotive held the largest market share in 2019, followed by engineering plastics and textiles. Nylon composites are used for increasing environmental sustainability of the automotive parts and for reducing the weight of automotive components. This factor is anticipated to fuel the segment growth in near future.

The composites are used for manufacturing hydraulic clutch lines, headlamp bezels, automotive cooling systems, air intake manifold, and airbag containers. They are also used in exterior parts, such as wheel covers, fuel caps, tailgate handles, doors, front end grilles, and exterior mirrors. Factors such as excellent mechanical properties, wear resistance along with the growing need for lightweight vehicles in order to improve fuel efficiency is anticipated to further drive the demand.

Regional Insights of Nylon Market

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional segment occupying over 42.95% of the revenue share in 2019 followed by Europe and North America. The region is projected to continue holding the largest market share over the forecast period. Availability of low-cost raw materials and labor coupled with increasing spending power are the key factors driving the regional market growth. Availability of huge untapped market coupled with supportive government policies are attracting global polyamide makers to set up manufacturing and distribution facility in the region. China emerged as the largest regional market with a revenue share of more than 47.75% in 2019. Factor, such as growing automobile production and sales, developments in the manufacturing sector, availability of low-cost labor, and raw material, especially in India and China are anticipated to boost the demand for nylon 6 and 66 in the region.

Market Share Insights of Nylon Market

The nylon 6 and 66 market is characterized by the presence of various well-established players, such as BASF SE; Lanxess AG; Huntsman Corporation; AdvanSix Inc.; INVISTA; and DOMO Chemicals. The competitive rivalry is expected to remain high over the upcoming years as the key players strive to develop better-finished products at competitive raw material prices. The companies are heavily investing in R&D for a balanced product portfolio.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Nylon Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global nylon market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Automobile

Electrical & Electronics

Engineering Plastics

Textile

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Nylon Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580