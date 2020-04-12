The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global toddler wear market size was valued at USD 185.68 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. Availability of a wide range of products coupled with rising population, especially in emerging economies is anticipated to drive the growth. Rapidly evolving consumer goods industry in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa coupled with product premiumization is projected to further fuel the demand for toddler wear.

The rise in product innovation and new product launches is anticipated to contribute to demand for toddler wear. In August 2018, Gerber Baby Clothing launched organic clothing products sold through leading offline distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets. Rise in adoption of the latest fashion trends from different parts of the world reflects on the baby and toddler fashion trends. This factor is expected to positively influence the demand for toddler wear in the forthcoming years.

Excessive use of harmful chemicals and toxins in conventional cotton clothing can cause skin diseases such as dermatitis among children. Rising consumer awareness regarding these harmful effects is projected to drive the demand for toxin-free and organic cotton, especially across the developed countries. Hence, market players focus on product innovation to manufacture comfortable and skin friendly toddler wear.

Strong influence of social media on the apparel industry is driving the sales of toddler clothing. Adoption of pop culture trends in infant clothing is also expected to drive the growth. Manufacturers focus on high-quality fabrics, unique designs, and vibrant colors to attract more consumers. Factors such as influence of celebrity fashion and rising number of child artists are expected to create growth opportunities for the toddler wear market in near future. For instance, in 2017, Boots Mini Club collaborated with British television and radio presenter Fearne Cotton to launch a new range of fashion clothes such as bomber jackets and fur coats for kids.

Apparel segment held the largest market share of 72.96% in 2018. The launch of trendy cartoon apparel has made a significant contribution to the segment growth. Innovative designs such as slogans, quotes, emoji, and custom toddler shirts and infant onesies is anticipated to further drive the segment growth. Strong influence of gaming, music, movies, and other entertainment trends on graphic apparel is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players.

Footwear segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.18% from 2019 to 2025. Children’s footwear industry has been witnessing significant rise due to the presence of a large number of unorganized players, especially in the developing economies. Products manufactured by local players are more popular due to their lower costs. Easy access to raw materials helps the local companies to moderate the cost of toddler footwear.

Offline distribution channel held the largest market share of 79.37% in 2018. Factors such as rising number of fashion stores and availability of a wide range of trendy products with mass merchandisers and at specialty and department stores are expected to fuel the growth. Allocation of dedicated additional space for kids wear is expected to further drive the growth in near future.

Online distribution channel is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Online channels offer a convenient option for the consumers looking for toddler wear products. Online stores offer a wide range of products, free home delivery, and easy returns policy. Availability of discounts, coupons, and attractive deals on local as well as high-end brands is anticipated to further fuel the growth of the segment in near future.

North America is anticipated to continue holding the leading market share over the forecast period. In U.S., the retail sales of clothing stores exceeds USD 15 billion on monthly basis. Rise in the revenue of retail sales in the apparel market is anticipated to propel growth of the regional market for toddler wear. The existing key market players focus on expanding their product portfolio to introduce infant and children wear. Most of them strive to leverage their existing brand image while targeting young parents.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.49% over the forecast period. Rapid growth of global apparel brands such as Uniqlo, Adidas, Nike, and H&M among others is anticipated to drive the regional growth. Increasing purchasing power, popularity of western and luxury fashion brands, and preference for premium apparel brands are some of the key regional growth drivers. Rising penetration of organized retail is also expected to bode well for the demand for toddler wear in the region.

Major market players include Carter’s, Inc.; Adidas AG; Benetton Group S.r.l.; The Gap, Inc.; and Nike, Inc. Most companies engage in capacity expansion, mergers and acquisitions, and product and technological innovation to strengthen their market position. Top companies focus on increasing their geographical presence to obtain maximum market share.

Establishment of strategic partnerships with buyers for manufacturing new toddler wear products is projected to remain a critical success factor. Manufacturers are likely to focus on product innovation catering particularly to the online product sales. The online channels foresee a rise in sales owing to the increasing use of shopping apps through smart devices coupled with attractive brand endorsements by manufacturers.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global toddler wear market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Apparel

Footwear

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Offline

