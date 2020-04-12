The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global skeletal dysplasia market size was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. Skeletal dysplasia includes around 400 conditions affecting bone development, including cartilage growth and neurological functioning. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, these conditions affect approximately 2.4 per 10,000 births, with achondroplasia being the most common one.

Commercialization of novel drugs and presence of pipeline products are major factors projected to fuel market growth. For instance, Amgen Inc. is developing Denosumab, a phase III clinical trial product for the treatment of Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI). Also known as brittle bone disease, OI is a type of skeletal dysplasia causing extremely short limbs. Similarly, Merck KGaA is developing recombinant human growth hormone (r-hGH) for hypochondroplasia and is currently in phase II clinical trials. In addition, BioMarin is developing BMN 111, which is currently under phase III clinical trials for the treatment of achondroplasia in children. Achondroplasia is a type of skeletal dysplasia that prevents the change of cartilage to bone.

Rising awareness of skeletal dysplasia is also anticipated to propel market growth. The Fetal Medicine Foundation and SKELDYS.ORG are some of the online portals providing information on the diagnosis and available treatment options for various types of skeletal dysplasias. In addition, emerging drug therapies for the treatment of this disorder is expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. Gene therapy involving allele silencing and cell-based therapy with mesenchymal cell and bone marrow transplantation is one of the promising therapeutic options for its research.

Type Insights of Skeletal Dysplasia Market

Based on type, the market is segmented into X-linked hypophosphatemia (XLH), hypophosphatasia (HPP), achondroplasia, fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive (FOP), and multiple osteochondromas (MO). HPP dominated the market in 2018 owing to increasing prevalence of the disease. According to an article published by the Orphanet in 2015, the prevalence of HPP is estimated to be 1 per 300,000 births in Europe.

FOP is estimated to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. Strong presence of pipeline products and increasing awareness of the disease are some factors responsible for segment growth over the forecast years. For instance, the International Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressive Association (IFOPA), a nonprofit organization providing support to individuals with FOP, educates patients and their families about the disease and its management. Furthermore, IFOPA supports various researches by providing funds to raise awareness of the disease and find a cure.

Treatment Insights

Based on treatment, the skeletal dysplasia market is categorized into medication and surgery. Surgery held the largest market share in 2018 as it is the most effective available treatment option for types such as achondroplasia and HPP. Increasing preference of patients toward surgeries is anticipated to be one of the major factors responsible for segment growth. The medication segment is estimated to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to rising initiatives focusing on developing novel drugs for the treatment of certain types of skeletal dysplasia such as FOP and MO.

Regional Insights of Skeletal Dysplasia Market

Europe dominated the global market for skeletal dysplasia with a share of 46.4% in 2018. High adoption of surgeries for treatment and rising awareness of the disease are some of the major factors responsible for the regions dominance. For instance, the European Skeletal Dysplasia Network (ESDD), a nonprofit organization, provides an integrated diagnostic and research network for skeletal dysplasia. Organizations conducting various epidemiology studies help create awareness about skeletal dysplasia and prepare patients and their families about the prevalence and outcomes. For instance, in 2019, the European Commission published a population-based epidemiological study on achondroplasia. According to data provided by the European Surveillance of Congenital Anomalies (EUROCAT) network, the prenatal detection rate of achondroplasia was 36% between 1991 and 1995, which significantly rose to 71% between 2011 and 2015.

North America is estimated to be the fastest growing region by 2026 owing to increasing prevalence of the disease and rising R&D initiatives for the development of effective drugs. For instance, according to an article published by the American Dental Association in 2018, XLH affects approximately 12,000 adults and 3,000 children in the U.S. The Asia Pacific market accounts for a smaller share owing to relatively lower prevalence of rare disorders like skeletal dysplasia. However, technological advancements, boost of medical tourism, and collaborations with national and international organizations in the field will prove to be lucrative for this regional market.

Market Share Insights of Skeletal Dysplasia Market

Some of the key players in the market are BioMarin; Amgen Inc.; Merck KGaA; Regeneron; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Clementia (Ipsen Group). New product development, technological advancements, and mergers and acquisitions are some of the strategies adopted by these players to gain a larger market share.

Approval of pipeline products with orphan drug status during the forecast period will further support market growth. In 2015, Alexion Pharmaceuticals received market approval for STRENSIQ (ASFOTASE ALFA) for the treatment of juvenile-onset hypophosphatasia (HPP). It is the first product approved for the treatment of HPP in the U.S.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

X-linked hypophosphatemia

Hypophosphatasia

Achondroplasia

Fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive

Multiple osteochondromas

Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Medication

Surgery

Others

