A bandsaw machine is a saw with a sharp and long blade which consists of a continuous band of toothed metal that is stretched between two or more wheels for cutting material. A bandsaw machine is widely used for metalworking, lumbering and woodworking and cutting varieties of material such as plastic, wood, and metal into the curved, irregular or straight shape which is called as horizontal bandsaw machine. Another type of bandsaw machine is vertical bandsaw machine which is capable of cutting complicated shapes and provides the easy way of cutting materials. The bandsaw machine is easier and faster than hand sawing and is used mainly to produce an accurate or mitered or square cut on the material. Wood processing industry has significant usage of a band saw machine. There are plenty number of bandsaw machines which are used for both industrial and residential purposes.

The key driving factor of bandsaw machine is rapidly growing wood processing industry, attributed to high demand for bandsaw machines for wood cutting across the globe. Another major driving factor which fuels the global bandsaw machine market is the significant increase in metal cutting industry, owing to extensive use of bandsaw machine for metal cutting in a variety of shapes. Global bandsaw machine market is mainly driven by few macroeconomic factors include rapid rate of industrialization and emerging economy such as China, Malaysia, Brazil, and India. Another essential factor such as rapidly growing biomass energy industry is helping to grow the bandsaw machine market across the globe due to high demand for processing forest wood and wood waste to manufacturer wood products which are used as biomass fuel for electricity generation, and this biomass fuel is helpful to reduce the carbon emission. Rapidly growing rubber industry is also one of the key driving factors of global bandsaw machine market due to its high demand for rubber cutting in this industry. Bandsaw market is also driven by significantly growing automotive industry, owing to high demand bandsaw machine for cutting metal for manufacturing vehicles. The key restraining factor for global bandsaw market is high maintenance cost and govt. Compliance & policies related to this market. Innovation in bandsaw machines such as designed with PLC (Programmable Logic Control) and robotics will create the tremendous opportunity for the global bandsaw machine market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The L. S. Starrett Company Limited

Multicut Machine Tools

EVERISING MACHINE

Indotech Industries

Cosen Saws

ITL Industries Limited

Marshall Machinery

TecSaw International Limited

Vishwacon Engineers Private Limited

Cobra Bandsaw Machines

Prosaw

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High-Tech Bandsaw

Fully Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

Segment by Application

Wood Processing Industry

Rubber

Automotive

Plastic

Paper

Electronic & Electrical

Glass

