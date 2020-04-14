Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market.

Diesel engines are internal combustion engines that use diesel as a fuel. Another characteristic that distinguishes them is the use of compression ignition rather than spark ignition in gasoline-powered engines. Diesel-powered engines produce high torque, and thus, are suitable for construction and earthmoving equipment.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the development of hybrid vehicles. Hybrid vehicles are gaining traction as they provide improved productivity and are more efficient, resulting in increased cost savings. For instance, the hybrid hydraulic excavator has a swing framework that incorporates electric motors. It charges a capacitor by the power generated through swing deceleration. This power is then used to assist the hydraulic motor in swing acceleration. Another motor that is associated with hydraulic pumps adjusts to the measure of electric energy in the capacitor. It helps generate power and supports the engine. This way fuel utilization can be reduced. This increasing adoption of the hybrid vehicles is expected to support the growth of the global diesel engines for construction and earthmoving sector in the coming years.

The global diesel engines for construction and the earthmoving sector is highly consolidated due to the presence of few established players holding a major part of the market share. Increased investment in infrastructure development in many parts of the world and a rise in tourism development are some factors that are driving the construction industry across the globe. Manufacturers are increasingly focused on extending the line of construction equipment to meet the diversity of customer needs.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the APAC to dominate the diesel engines for construction and earthmoving sector during the forecast period. China is the largest market in Asia, followed by Japan and India. Rising urbanization and the governments initiatives under the thirteenth five-year plan are the key attributors to the growth of the diesel engines market for construction and earthmoving sector in the region.

The global Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diesel Engines for Construction and Earthmoving market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Caterpillar

Cummins

JCB

Kubota Group

YANMAR

Ashok Leyland

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Doosan Infracore

Deere & Company

Kohler

Kobelco

Perkins

Volvo Construction Equipment

MTU

Honda

Komatsu

Weichai Holding Group

Guangxi Yuchai Machinery

MAN Engines

Shanghai Diesel Engine

YTO Group

DEUTZ

Isuzu Motors

Mahindra Heavy Engines

Greaves Cotton

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wheeled loader

Crawler excavator

Mini excavator

Backhoe loaders

Skid steer loaders

Segment by Application

Construction

Earthmoving

