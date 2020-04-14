Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Combined hormonal contraceptive market.

Combined hormonal contraceptive basically made by a combination of an estrogen and a progestogen which are primarily used to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Combined hormonal contraceptives are one of the effective contraceptives in modern medicine. Since late 1950s variety of innovation has been developed to improve the efficacy and safety of combined hormonal contraceptive. The trends have been shifted towards less androgenic progestogens and lower doses of estrogen and progestogen. Changing in drug doses and modification in drug component with the incorporation of new technologies that can reduce the risk factor and the continuing development of novel delivery systems that can be helpful to fulfill unmet needs of the market. The other health benefits of combined hormonal contraceptives include they reduce the risk of iron deficiency anemia, endometriosis, used in treating acne vulgaris, irregular menstrual flow, and polycystic ovarian syndrome. The mechanism of combined hormonal contraceptive is inhibition of follicle stimulating hormone and luteinizing hormone. Ethinylestradiol is the most common estrogen used in combined hormonal contraceptives, whereas other hormones are also used. The combined hormonal contraceptive products are available in various forms whereas pills have the maximum share in the combined hormonal contraceptive market. According to the Association of Women Health, around 100 million women use combined hormonal contraceptives throughout the world.

The growth of the combined hormonal contraceptive market is driven by growing predominance and more productive medications with emerging interest in quick substitutes. Reduction in the cost of hospitalization and high efficacy can be the prime driving factors for the growth of the combined hormonal contraceptive market over the forecast period. In emerging countries, the adoption of combined hormonal contraceptives has increased, along with increasing health consciousness and awareness. Growing menstruating population worldwide and various initiatives taken by the governments, such as birth control and women health awareness programs, are factors expected to increase the usage of combined hormonal contraceptive products globally. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions among manufacturers are also expected to boost the growth of the combined hormonal contraceptive market. However, side effects related to the combined hormonal contraceptive products can hamper the growth of the combined hormonal contraceptive market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

Actavis

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline

Watson Pharma

Cipla

Novartis International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pills

Patch

Ring

Segment by Application

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

Others

