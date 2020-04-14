Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cryogenic Hoses market.

Cryogenic hoses are particular indispensable assembly or equipment used for the efficient and effective transfer of cryogenic liquids and liquid gases, such as liquid nitrogen, liquid helium, liquid oxygen, liquid argon liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), ethylene, ammonia and carbon dioxide. Cryogenic technology is largely involved in the operation, production and maintenance of gases below -150 degree C. Cryogenic hoses possess exceptional properties, such as exceptional thermal resistance, resistance against chemicals, long operating and service life and ease in usage and they also reduce maintenance cost. Conventionally, major cryogenic hoses are manufactured from polymers wherein different layers of polymers are superimposed together to form a composite, which is used as the base material. Composites are generally lightweight in nature and provide better shear stress properties. Stainless steel is also adopted as a material of choice for the manufacturing of cryogenic hoses, owing to its exceptional mechanical and thermal properties. Stainless steel also provides resistance against acids and alkali, which help in increasing the life of cryogenic hoses.

Globally, the cryogenic hoses market has been witnessing enormous demand and progress over the past few years and the same trend will be observed in the upcoming years. The main reason behind the huge demand for cryogenic hoses is the adoption of the assembly in different applications. Massive development of petrochemical complexes, chemical industries, metallurgical activities, cold storage of foods and beverage and power industries in the last few years has surged the demand for cryogenic hoses. Â Furthermore, continuous R & D efforts in cryogenic technologies enable new product development of cost effective cryogenic hoses with increased efficacy. There has been a substantial increase in the adoption of nitrogen in food & beverage applications, which is driving the growth of cryogenic hoses in the global market. Nitrogen gas has been broadly used for preserving and freezing foods in the food processing industries. Conventional refrigerants, such as ammonia and fluorocarbons are being replaced by nitrogen cooled freezers since the former are expected to negatively affect the environment. Nitrogen-cooled freezers are also used to increase product quality and throughput. In the past few years, there has been a significant slowdown in the steel industry, which may dent adoption and growth opportunities of cryogenic hoses in the market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cryofab

Gas Equipment

Acme Cryogenics

Linde

Pacific Hoseflex

United Flexible

Meiji Rubber & Chemical

Dantec

Grainger

Hose Manufacturing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Uninsulated

Vacuum Insulated

Foam Insulated

Segment by Application

Petrochemical Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Power Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Others

