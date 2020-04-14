Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Combination Starters market.



Combination starters are the most common type of packaged motor controllers forming a critical input unit related to industrial drives and controls. Motor starter which can be 1 or 2 type coordination is made through combining a contactor with motor protective circuit breaker or circuit breaker. Coordination 1 or 2 safely control short-circuit by switching it off, offering a high degree of operational continuity to the system. Functions such as motor control, disconnect, overload protection, and branch circuit protection are majorly performed by combination starters. Furthermore, combination starter helps in safeguarding personnel from accidental starting of machinery and contact with live parts by disconnecting motor and starter. Combination starters provide more attractive and compact installation than separate units which can be prewired thereby eliminating the wiring cost between starter and separate disconnect. Combination starters find their application in pumps, conveyors, compressor, and other equipment; pumps are the key application which are attributed towards the growth of global combination starters market over the next decade. Combination starters possess features such as lifecycle of more than one million operations with an adjustable overload relay and current-limiting fuses. Moreover, North America is the most dominating region in the global combination starters market due to stringent installation, application, and product standards such as NFPA70, NFPA79, UL508A, UL489, and UL508 for governing electrical installations in the region.

Global combination starters market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to growing concerns for motor control & protection, increasing demand for industrial pumps operating at varying loads during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing construction, oil & gas, water and wastewater management and chemical industries, being the major end-use industries are expected to fuel the growth of combination starters market during the forecast period. Moreover, features of non-reversing combination starters such as circuit simplicity, single speed & direction, and fast starting of motor are further expected to enhance the growth of combination starters market over the forecast period. Despite of various drivers in combination starters market, some of the restraining factors such as high maintenance cost and power consumption is expected to hamper the growth of global combination starters market during the forecast period.

The global Combination Starters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Combination Starters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Combination Starters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

SIEMENS

Eaton

Sprecher + Schuh

ISC

Greenheck Fan

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Full-Voltage Non Reversing

Full-Voltage Reversing

Multi-Speed

Reduced Voltage

Segment by Application

Construction

Oil & Gas

Water And Wastewater Management

Chemical Industries

