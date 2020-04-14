Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dermal Filler market.

Dermal filler is an injectable drug used to diminish facial lines and restore volume and fullness in the face. It is used to plump thin lips, soften facial creases and wrinkles, enhance shallow contours, and improve the appearance of recessed scars. One of the aspects of modern life, which is considered as essential by men as well as women is appearance. The urge to look as good as they feel has led to the notable growth in the cosmetology industry.

The shift in preference from invasive to minimally invasive (MI) and non-invasive procedures will be one of the major factors driving the growth prospects for the market during the estimated period. MI and non-invasive procedures reduce pain and scarring, enable speedy recoveries, and reduce the incidence of post-surgical complications such as adhesions and wound dehiscence by limiting the size of incisions. Some of the most popular non-invasive rejuvenation procedures include Botox, chemical peel, microdermabrasion, and dermal fillers like hyaluronic acid, calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA), and collagen fillers. JUVÃƒâ€°DERM, Perlane, and Restylane are dermal facial fillers or wrinkle fillers that help to treat deep wrinkles on the face and offer a more natural and youthful result than the other surgical procedures.

The dermal filler market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. With the international players consistently focusing on increasing their footprint in the market the regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete against them especially in terms of factors such as quality, pricing, market reach, and financial resources. The increase in product or service extensions and product innovations will strengthen the competitive environment among the market payers. To sustain the competition and enhance their customer base, vendors are increasingly adopting M&A strategies.

The US, Brazil, and Mexico are countries that contribute to the maximum revenue of the dermal filler market in the Americas. The growing awareness and social acceptance about aesthetic procedures among both men and women in these countries will drive the demand for dermal filler services in this region. Owing to the availability of various treatment options that encourage individuals to avail services of their choice and the presence of a number of treatment centers, surgeons, and medical facilities, the region will sustain its market dominance throughout the next several years.

The global Dermal Filler market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dermal Filler volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dermal Filler market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

