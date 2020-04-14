Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aromatic Isocyanates market.

Isocyanates are organic compounds containing the â€œN=C=O group. When two of these functional groups are attached to a compound, in such a case the group is known as a di-isocyanate. There are two types of isocyanate compounds; aromatic isocyanates and aliphatic isocyanates. Aromatic isocyanates involve direct attachment of an NCO group with aromatic rings. Aromatic isocyanates are mainly used in the production of polyurethane foam; which is formed by a reaction between aromatic isocyanates and polyols in the presence of a catalyst. Aromatic Isocyanates are generally used in the production of flexible or rigid foam, elastomers and protective coatings, among others. These compounds are highly reactive and toxic in nature. Owing to their toxic nature special care is taken in their handling and during their production. Raw materials used for the production of aromatic isocyanates are generally tolune, benezene and aniline, among others. Toluenediisocyanate (TDI) and Methylenediphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) these two aromatic which are mostly used in construction industry applications for manufacturing rigid foam.

The demand for aromatic isocyanates stems from the increasing demand for polyurethane foam, especially in the construction industry. Second to that, the demand for adhesives and protective coatings, and their growing applications are expected to, in turn, drive the growth in demand for aromatic isocyanates over the forecast period. Both these factors are expected to propel the growth of aromatic isocyanates market. Prices of raw materials used in the production of aromatic isocyanates depend highly on crude oil prices. This leads to a relatively high margin of fluctuation in prices, which is a key restraint in the aromatic isocyanate market. Various stringent regulations from government associations such as OSHA, REACH, among others, on the production of aromatic isocyanates restrict the growth of this market. Increasing demand for bio based chemicals and the initiative taken by developed countries such as U.S., EU-5 countries, among others, which are expected to impact the demand for the aromatic isocyanates. Also, aromatic isocyanates are produced through a complex process which requires a controlled environment for safety of personnel and process operation. Aromatic isocyanates are generally available in small quantities; if bulk production is made possible it will create a new opportunity for growth of the market.

The global Aromatic Isocyanates market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aromatic Isocyanates volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aromatic Isocyanates market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF

Wanhua Chemical

Covestro

Huntsman Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Chemtura Corporation

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Toluenediisocyanate (TDI)

Methylenediphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Naphthalene 1,5-Diisocyanate (NDI)

P-Phenylene Diisocyanate (PPDI)

Others

Segment by Application

Polyurethane Foam

Elastomers

Adhesive and Sealant

Coating

Others

