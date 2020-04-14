Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dynamic Truck And Trailer Suspension market.

Dynamic Truck and Trailer Suspension systems is basically advanced version of hydro-pneumatic suspension employed on trucks and trailer units. Dynamic Truck and Trailer Suspension systems are also generally known as DTS. The dynamic truck and trailer suspension system has replaced stabiliser rods, shock absorbers, air springs as well as spring assembly which were earlier installed as separate entities. In this suspension system the weight of the entire vehicle is bear by hydraulic cylinders and the suspension is provided by accumulator and the damping is provided by integrated shock absorber valve this result in an active dynamically responsive truck and trailer suspension systems. It can be connected in one or multiple rigid as well as steered axle. Also, Dynamic Truck and Trailer Suspension systems provide a uniform load distribution on all the wheels whether the vehicle is empty, partially loaded or fully loaded which also improve stability of the vehicle in uneven tracks and provide optimal comfort. Its characteristics also includes automatic adjustment of the system according to the ambient temperature. Dynamic Truck and Trailer Suspension systems is also used for changing height for the accurate positioning of the loading platform. The operation of dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems can remotely be controlled the truck without even getting out of the cabin through User interface display or with the help of PC application which ever best suited. Also, it provide ultimate driving comfort and an ideal system for the vehicle with high centre of gravity.

The main factor which attributes towards the growth of the dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems market is the rising awareness among the general population related to better technology. Also, rising production and expansion of its end-use industry and research and development which are carried out on design, material and mechanism of this systems to make it more effective and efficient suspension system has significantly boost its demand in the OEM market. OEM capture a major section of the dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems market due to systems better compatibility with the vehicle. Hence, establishing a healthy growth of the dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems market in the future. Also, Growth in the sales of trucks and trailers is a key driving factor associated with the dynamic truck and trailer suspension systems market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Vehicle Systems Engineering

WABCO

Simard Suspensions

JOST-Werke Deutschland

IMS

BPW

GOLDHOFER Aktiengesellschaft

ZF Friedrichshafen

Reyco Granning

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Flatbed

Lowboy

Dry Van

Refrigerated

Tankers

Others

Segment by Application

Industrial

Manufacture

Automotive

Others

