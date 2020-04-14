Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Table Tennis Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Table Tennis Equipment Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Table Tennis Equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Table Tennis Equipment market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Table Tennis Equipment market.”

Table tennis originated in the U.K. It is a sport similar in concept to royal tennis, played indoor by two or four players on a hard table. The table is generally dark in color; edged with white stripes; and divided by a tennis net which cuts the table into half its width. In some parts of the world, table tennis is also called Ping-Pong. The objective of table tennis is to hit the lightweight, hollow, celluloid or plastic ball above the net; rebound it in the half of the court closest to the player; and then bounce one time on other players side of the table in such a way that the opponent will not able to return it correctly. The ball is propelled backward and forward across the net by a small, rubber-covered, wooden bat known as racket or paddle. The game is popular all over the world and its matches are organized in large numbers in most countries as a competitive sport, especially in Europe and Asia, particularly Japan and China.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), the governing body for Table Tennis events worldwide, is focusing on expanding the scope of the game by developing the skills of the players and holding training programs to increase regular participation worldwide. Since it is the national sport of China, there is a high availability of experienced ChineseÂ table tennisÂ coaches across the globe who help in developing the skills and standards of the players. The high-level table tennis training offered by these coaches have led to the increased participation of quality players in the majorÂ table tennis tournaments. The latest trend in the market is the use of robots for table tennis practice and leisure games. Factors such as difficulty in finding a partner to play have boosted the popularity ofÂ robotsÂ in tableÂ tennis. TheÂ table tennis robotÂ is more accurate and has the ability to place the balls in more than six different positions in the sequence. The advent of such advanced robots in the market has surged their applications in manyÂ table tennis clubsÂ and home tables.

APAC is estimated to continue to dominate theÂ table tennis equipmentÂ market during the forecast period and is likely to occupy most of the overall market share. Much of the regions growth primarily comes from China, which has the highest number ofÂ table tennis playersÂ in the world. Moreover, the availability of upgraded quality equipment, especiallyÂ rackets,Â will drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The increasing number of players and tournaments in the region will also shoot up the sales ofÂ tennisÂ equipmentÂ in the coming years.

The global Table Tennis Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Table Tennis Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Table Tennis Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Racket

Ball

Table

Others

Segment by Application

Specialty and Sports Shops

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retail

Others

