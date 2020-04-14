Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bicycle Brake Components market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Bicycle Brake is intended to provide a decelerating force to retard a bicycle speed and for placing it in rest. In urban and rural areas, bicycles are attaining popularity as an effective means of transportation, where it is often more convenient than other methods. Bicycle brakes are the prominent part of bicycle, these are often made of aluminum for reasons of strength, weight, and corrosion resistance and for low-end bicycles, and many parts are made of steel. Brake pedal, disc brake, rear brake and others are bicycle brake components, intended to stop the motion of bicycle when needed. Bicycle brake components differ with type of bicycle such as disc brake for mountain bikes, and downhill racing bikes. Hayes brakes with advanced technology also committed for high performance with breakthrough design. Urban bikes with sustainable design, lightweight, and manageable brakes also attract the user. Opportunities associated with new technological advancement in bicycles as in e-bikes, standard, mountain terrain bike, kid bicycle segment and racing bikes become a factor to fuel the market growth of bicycle brake components market. In order to enhance the quality of bicycles, manufacturing companies are focusing towards improvement of bicycle brake components by using high quality steel and aluminum parts. Moreover bicycle brake components market undergone significant growth by improvising its brake components designs, techniques.

Bicycles are cost efficient than any other vehicles, and in large population areas, workers use bicycles in order to escape the crowded trains on their daily commute. Such factors drive the market growth in developing countries for bicycle brake component market. Green movement to maintain ecofriendly atmospheres, the need to address health problems, environmental sustainability, and higher gas prices augur well for the future of human-powered transportation. Â Increase in the popularity of bicycle racing also drive the growth for bicycle brake components market. The hybrid bicycle segments with disc brakes is estimated to account for significant amount in the bicycle market due to high demand from the users for, commuting, recreational, and trekking purposes. High bicycle market growth boost the demand for light weighted, attractive design brake components. Â The repair and maintenance of bicycles is expected to drive the brake components market perennially.

The global Bicycle Brake Components market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bicycle Brake Components volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bicycle Brake Components market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Maxway Cycles

INTL CORP

Shimano

SRAM Corporation

Magura

Fibrax

Hayes Disc Brake

TRP CYCLING COMPONENTSS

Promax Components

Galfer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Spoon Brake

Duck Brake

Rim Brake

Disc Brake

Drum Brake

Coaster Brake

Drag Brake

Band Brake

Segment by Application

Road Bikes

Sports Bikes

Hybrid Bikes

Mountain Bikes

