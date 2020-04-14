Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) market.

IWSN is an advanced method of communication between two or more remotely-located devices without interruption. The systems comprise nodes that act as access points to form a better communication system. In IWSN, sensor nodes are connected through various wireless technologies such as ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and WirelessHART. Increasing adoption of wireless communication, need for strong connectivity across remote locations, and demand for network infrastructure are expected to fuel market growth.

Recent advancements in the fields of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have further increased demand for wireless networks and strong connectivity. Accelerated adoption of these technologies by the oil and gas, manufacturing, utilities, and automotive verticals is expected to boost the growth of the industrial wireless sensor network market. In addition, key players in the market are investing heavily in R&D to explore the scope of the technology for innovations, integration, and new product developments.

Industries with capital vigour are preferring deployment of wireless sensors for increasing their operational efficiency, which in turn complements their productivity. Operational efficiency has prevailed as key strategy of companies for sustaining competition in the competitive industrial environment, which in turn has led them to adopt automation technologies. Industrial automation facilitates efficient monitoring, control, and management of work force and processes, along with optimum functioning.

With growing use of robotics and industrial automation, demand for sensors such as motion sensors, force sensors, range sensors, and proximity sensors is on the rise. Wireless sensors have now become indispensable components of robotics for enabling sensing, recognition, and interpretation. Growth in network infrastructure and proliferation of IoT-connected devices have further augmented demand for wireless sensor network in industries.

The global Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) market is valued at 580 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1360 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Wireless Sensor Networks (IWSN) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

