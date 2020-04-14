Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the DRAM market.

There are different versions of DDR DRAM, which have been launched in different phases and are currently used in different technological applications. DDR DRAM is a revised and updated form of synchronous DRAM (SDRAM) that can improve memory clock speed to at least 200 MHz. Prior to DDR DRAM, it was just single data rate DRAM (SDR DRAM). Though faster than extended data output (EDO) DRAM and fast page mode (FPM) DRAM, it was slower than DDR, as only one word of data can be transmitted per clock cycle.

The DRAM market size will exceed USD 45 billion by 2021. The rapid obsolescence due to the launch of newer and advanced versions of smartphones and tablets is compelling consumers to replace the older versions of these devices with updated newer products to access the latest technologies and functionalities. This need to procure upgraded product will drive the demand for DRAMs since DRAM is one of the primary components of mobile devices such as smartphones. Currently, DDR4 is being used in the latest smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and Google Pixel. Moreover, with customer affordability being one of the important factors for the growth of electronic device OEMs, companies also focus on product pricing to improve sales. Companies such as Apple introduce limited models and focus on developing and introducing an upgraded version of their product every year. This induces DRAM manufacturers and other component suppliers to introduce upgraded products in a very short period of time. With the constant demand for DRAM and the need for introducing upgraded products, the DRAM market will witness growth during the next few years.

The global DRAM market is highly competitive and a number of vendors are concentrated in one region. The established players hold the majority of the market share and the need for technological expertise makes it difficult for new players to enter the industry. To make the most of the growing DRAM market size, companies will focus more on investments in research, development, production facilities and trained manpower.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC accounted for the maximum DRAM market shareand will continue its market dominance during the next few years. The presence of a number of DRAM manufacturers and OEM suppliers in countries like Taiwan and South Korea is one of the key factors that account for the regions dominance in this global market. The easy availability of raw materials and cheap labor make it quite easy for manufacturers to set up their base in the region.

The global DRAM market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on DRAM volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DRAM market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Electronics

SK HYNIX

Micron Technology

Kingston Technology

Nanya Technology

Winbond

Transcend Information

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

DDR2 DRAM

DDR3 DRAM

DDR4 DRAM

DDR5 DRAM

Segment by Application

Mobile devices

PC

Consumer electronics

Networking devices

