Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Temperature Superconducting Wires market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High Temperature Superconducting Wires market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the High Temperature Superconducting Wires market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the High Temperature Superconducting Wires market.”

Superconducting wire is wire made of superconductors. When cooled below its transition temperature, it has zero electrical resistance. Most commonly, conventional superconductors such as niobium-titanium are used, but high-temperature superconductors such as YBCO are entering the market. Superconducting wires advantages over copper or aluminum include higher maximum current densities and zero power dissipation. Its disadvantages include the cost of refrigeration of the wires to superconducting temperatures (often requiring cryogens such as liquid helium or liquid nitrogen), the danger of the wire quenching (a sudden loss of superconductivity), the inferior mechanical properties of some superconductors, and the cost of wire materials and construction. Its main application is in superconducting magnets, which are used in scientific and medical equipment where high magnetic fields are necessary.

Compact and high-capacity underground HTS cables are indispensable for increasing the capacity and reliability of power grids. HTS power cables conduct nearly 5-10 times more power than conventional copper wires of the comparable cross section. There has been substantial development toward the commercialization of HTS power cables. The worlds firstÂ high temperature superconductingÂ power transmission cable system in a commercial power grid was set up in the US in 2008. This HTS power transmission system is capable of transmitting 574 megawatts of electricity, which is enough to power more than 200,000 homes. Similar projects are also expected to come up across many countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany, which will boost this markets growth prospects in the coming years.

HTS power cables provide exclusive benefits for wireless applications due to ultra-low dissipation and distortion, along with, quantum accuracy.Â Superconductor radio-frequency (RF) filtersÂ with higher interference termination have been deployed at cellular base stations, aiding wider range and fewer call drops. Moreover, fourth generationÂ all-digital receiversÂ (ADR) for the US defense offer vast improvements in performance, efficiency, and cost forÂ satellite communicationsÂ (SATCOM),Â electronic warfareÂ (EW) and signal intelligence (SIGINT) systems. This will result in the increased adoption of HTS filters and ADRs, which will, in turn, fuel the growth of this market over the next four years.

The global High Temperature Superconducting Wires market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Temperature Superconducting Wires volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Temperature Superconducting Wires market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Superconductor Technologies

AMSC

SuperPower

SUNAM

Bruker

Fujikura

Nexans

THEVA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

First Generation HT Superconductors

Second Generation HT Superconductors

Segment by Application

Healthcare

R&D

Electronics

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global High Temperature Superconducting Wires Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580