Global Antimicrobial Adhesives Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Antimicrobial adhesives is an innovative product as it protects the open wound and other infection from the microbial interactions. Antimicrobial adhesives are mostly used for wound care, such as venous ulcers, pressure ulcers, diabetes ulcers, surgical wound and other after burn infection occurs over the burn area of surface. The antimicrobial adhesives is mostly used in every end user segment as the product is easy to use and protect the wound from infection and protect the wound from contact. Antimicrobial adhesives have many active ingredients, such as sodium salt o-phenylphenate and other ingredient which protect the open wound from infection. The antimicrobial adhesives also adjust fluid level and act as moisture vapor transmission rate. The present of silver ionic make the antimicrobial adhesives more affective to protect the wound from microbial attack, sliver ionic provide first line barriers for microbes. Patients which are suffering from wound can also use the product by themselves as the product is much easier to apply over the open wound. Â Â

Rising cases of chronic wound such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcer, surgical wounds and diabetic foot ulcers are further likely to propel the global antimicrobial adhesives market. The increasing prevalence of acute and chronic wounds helps to upsurge the market for antimicrobial adhesives. Growing number of surgical procedures is another factor which is driving the demand for antimicrobial adhesives across the globe. Availability of reimbursement for antimicrobial adhesives is a primary factor increasing penetration of these products in developed markets. However, emerging countries of Asia Pacific region do not have definite policies for reimbursement of antimicrobial adhesives, which restricts the market growth in Asia Pacific region. A lack of awareness is likely to hamper the growth of the global antimicrobial adhesives market.Â

North America is the major region for antimicrobial adhesives market due to present of major players and improved healthcare infrastructures provide more support for growth of antimicrobial adhesives in the region.Â Europe show growth as the adaptation rate is increase for new product for medical use. Asia-Pacific show sluggish growth as the medical infrastructures is developing in most of the region.Â In Middle East & Africa the awareness program is conducted to provide information about antimicrobial adhesives to the medical healthcare professional. Â Â

The following manufacturers are covered:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Covidien (Medtronic)

Smith & Nephew

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Medline Industries

KCI Licensing

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acute

Chronic

Others

Segment by Application

Foam Dressing

Wound Care Dressing

