Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Die Casting Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Die Casting market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Die Casting market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Die Casting market.”

Casting is a process, in which the liquid metal is poured into a mold that contains a hollow cavity of the desired shape. It is then allowed to solidify and is removed from the mold. Casting materials are usually metals or cold setting materials like epoxy, plaster, or clay that cure when mixed with other components. Casting helps in making complex shapes that are otherwise difficult to make by using other processes. Die casting is a process that can manufacture geometrically complex shaped metal parts using reusable molds (known as dies).

Automotive manufacturers are encouraged to use lightweight metals for producing parts of an automobile due to various government regulations related to vehicle emission standards. This market research report identifies that the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles to reduce CO2 emissions will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global die casting market till 2021.

The die casting market is majorly concentrated due to the presence of international players. Local players find it difficult to compete against transnational vendors in terms of services, quality, features, and functionalities. The introduction of products with innovative technologies and features will strengthen the competitive environment of the market. They are also adopting the trend for automation of the casting process.

The growth in the automotive industry in APAC is driving the market for die casting. The lightweight automobile production is extensively carried out in APAC, especially in China, Japan, and India. The automotive manufacturers in the region are benefited by the emergence of automation technology in casting because it has enhanced the productivity level significantly.

The global Die Casting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Die Casting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Die Casting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alcoa

Dynacast

Precision Castparts

Alcast Technologies

Arconic

Brantingham Manufacturing (BMF)

Cast-Rite

Consolidated Metco

Diecasting Solutions

Endurance Technologies

Georg Fischer

Gibbs Die Casting

GIS

Global Autotech

Gnutti Carlo

Hitachi Metals

JPM Group

Kurt Die Casting

Lakeshore Die Cast

Leggett & Platt

Linamar

Martinrea Honsel

MCL (MINDA)

Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Montupet

Nemak

Newcast Die Casting

Pace Industries

QINGDAO TIAN HUA YI HE FOUNDRY FACTORY

Rane Holdings

Rockman Industries

Ryobi Die Casting

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Sandhar Technologies

Shiloh Industries

Sundaram Clayton

Texas Die Casting

Trident Components

TRIMET Aluminium

UCAL Fuel System

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low-pressure die casting

Vacuum die casting

Squeeze die casting

Semi-solid die castingÂ

Segment by Application

Automotive sector

Industrial machinery sector

Global Die Casting Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

