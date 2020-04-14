Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diabetic Eye Disease Devices market.

Diabetes eye diseases consist of a group of eye-related conditions that affect individuals with diabetes. The conditions include diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and cataract. Diabetes is the leading cause of eye diseases and can cause severe vision loss or blindness. These eye diseases are widely treated with laser surgery.

The growing adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgeries is one of the key growth drivers of the global diabetic eye disease devices market. As MI surgeries cause minimal scarring and have improved surgical outcomes, there is a significant reduction in the duration of hospital stay. Most retinal surgeries these days are carried out using an MI small gauge surgery that does not require sutures. Moreover, the MI surgical procedures are performed using the right-sized instruments that reduce post-operative discomfort. This results in facilitating rapid healing without changing the refractive power of the eye. Therefore, the MI approach is used in several retinal surgeries such as for the treatment of retinal detachment, macular holes, macular puckers, and diabetic maculopathy. The growing preference for minimally invasive retinal surgeries is expected to positively affect the market in the coming years.

The global diabetic eye disease devices market is highly competitive and characterized by the technological advancements and innovation. The market has several small and regional vendors developing strategic alliances with global players to gain market share. Factors like increased product portfolio extensions, advances in technology, and R&D have resulted in intense competition among vendors. The competition is expected to intensify with vendors using innovative marketing strategies to gain market presence.

The Americas to dominate the market and hold the largest market share of more than 55%. The US is the largest revenue generator in this region. According to the IDF estimates, 30 million people in the US had diabetes, which was the highest among 38 developed nations. Due to the increasing number of people with diabetes, there has been increasing incidences of eye disorders among the older population. Factors such as the recent technological advancements and awareness of laser eye surgeries will propel this markets growth in the Americas.

The global Diabetic Eye Disease Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diabetic Eye Disease Devices volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diabetic Eye Disease Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

