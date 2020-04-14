Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High-Performance Electric Vehicle market.

Electric high-performance vehicles can be differentiated from other EVs on aspects, including longer range of distance i.e., over 150 miles in a single charge, high acceleration, and their ability to attain a speed of over 90 miles per hour with faster acceleration of 0 to 60 miles per hour, unlike that ofÂ EV, which can range at speeds varying from 40-65 miles per hour. While purely electric cars do have some limitations, usually including lower range and higher weight, unlike normal gasoline powered cars, they do hold the advantage of having all of their torque available from a standstill.

One of the key factors responsible for the growth of this market is the stringent regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency. The development and adoption of green vehicles are considered as major solutions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) levels in the atmosphere to an acceptable level. These vehicles run on alternative sources of energy such as only electricity,Â hybrid energy, and other power sources such as solar, wind energy, or biofuels. In an attempt to control global warming, countries around the world are coming up with stringent emission norms to curb the levels of GHG emissions from vehicles. For instance, the European Union regulations, known as Euro norms, have set emission standards and fuel consumption levels that new vehicles being launched must meet. Currently, theÂ Euro 6 normsÂ that are effective have been in place since 2014. Such norms by governments across the globe have made it is compulsory for automakers to comply with this stringent emission and fuel consumption regulations, automakers are compelled to develop zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) or nearly zero emission vehicles, this, in turn, will propel the growth of the HPEV market during the forecast period.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the development of fuel cell vehicle (FCV) technology for range extension in HPEVs. Instead of an engine, this variant uses a fuel cell to extend the range of battery by charging through anÂ electric vehicle motor. Fuel cells generate electricity using oxygen (from the air) and compressed hydrogen. FCVs that use hydrogen are zero-emission vehicles and emit only water and heat. Also, an increasing number of governments are promoting the adoption of FCVs; this will consequently augment the growth of the global HPEV market in the coming years.

The global High-Performance Electric Vehicle market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High-Performance Electric Vehicle volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High-Performance Electric Vehicle market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BMW

Daimler

General Motors

NISSAN MOTOR

Tesla Motors

Audi

BYD

Ford Motor

Honda

Hyundai Motor

Volkswagen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Entry Level

SUV

Premium

Luxury

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

