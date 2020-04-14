Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diagnostic Electrodes market.

Electrodes are electrical conductors that can pass energy signals from a power source to a device or a material. Electrodes are made from metals such as zinc, manganese oxide, copper, silver, cadmium, nickel, and others. Electrodes are electrochemical cells that are either called anode or cathode. In an anode, the electron leaves the cell and oxidation occurs. In a cathode, the electrons enter the cell and reduction occurs. In healthcare, electrodes assist in the diagnosis and treatment of several chronic diseases.

According to the center for disease control and prevention (CDC), about 4% of the population in the US acquire hospital-acquired infections annually and nearly 99,000 people die in the country. This drives the need for disposable electrodes because they reduce the risks of cross contamination. Also, these electrodes require less duration for sterilization since they are low maintenance electrodes. Physicians highly prefer these electrodes because, they reduce the duration for skin preparation during emergencies. These benefits encourage vendors to invest more in research and developmental activities to develop better medical electrodes. Rhythmlink has already introduced disposable MR-conditional EEG cup electrodes that offer better patient outcome and increases the systems safety and efficiency.

The diagnostic electrodes market is characterized by the presence of numerous global, regional, and local vendors. These vendors are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as competitive pricing, product differentiation, e-retailing, and strong distribution channels. Vendors are increasingly taking efforts to improve their market presence and remain competitive in the market by forming various strategies including investments in R&D activities, partnerships, and increasing e-commerce websites for the distribution of diagnostic electrodes.

The diagnostic electrodes market is witnessing significant growth in the Americas due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as arrhythmias and obesity problems. The market will continue to grow in this region throughout the predicted period due to the availability of favorable medical reimbursements and the presence of experienced and skilled professionals. Owing to the improved hospital infrastructure, the US is the major contributor for the diagnostic electrodes market in the Americas.

This report focuses on Diagnostic Electrodes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diagnostic Electrodes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Ambu

Medtronic

BD

Graphic Controls

Leonhard Lang

Natus Medical

QRS Diagnostic

Rocket Medical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ECG

EMG

EEG

Neonatal and fetal scalp

ENG

Segment by Application

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory surgical clinics (ASCs)

