Contraceptive gels are a form of chemical contraception which act as a birth control method. Contraceptive gels is over the counter (OTC) birth control method that can be used without doctors prescription. Contraceptive gels can be used by itself or combine with other birth control method. Contraceptive gels are the chemical inserted into the vagina before sexual intercourse with an applicator. Contraceptive gels are effective for about one hour after the insertion. Contraceptive gels prevent the pregnancy in two ways, first by blocking the entrance of the cervix so that the sperm dont go to the egg and stopping sperms from moving to swim to egg. Contraceptive gels are no effective when used alone so it is used with other barrier control such as condoms, diaphragms and cervical caps which prevent from sexually transmitted disease. Contraceptive gels are easy to use and less expensive contraceptive gels comes in different consistencies and texture which contain one to five percent of chemical. Contraceptive gels have no long lasting effect on womans hormones and effective in immediately killing sperms. Contraceptive gels provide lubrication along with immobilization the sperm. Contraceptive gels don not affect the menstrual cycle. Contraceptive gels chemicals are devised to kill the sperms before they reach uterus such as benzalkonium chloride, sodium cholate, Octoxynol-9, Nonoxynol-9. Sometime the gels used may cause irritation in vagina and cervix which may increase the rate of STD.

Global contraceptive gels market is projected to grow rapidly due to increasing in awareness in sexual and reproductive health. Major drivers for the global contraceptive gels market is the technology advancement and increase in the development of the female contraceptive gels, creams foams. Adoption of new contraceptive female practices instead of traditional family planning procedure drives the market of the contraceptive gels. Low price and easily availability of the contraceptive gels will also increase the overall market. Advertisements of the products by the new key players in the contraceptive gels market will increase the global contraceptive gel market. To avoid unwanted birth , to regulate the interval between pregnancies will also increase the growth of the contraceptive gels market. As the contraceptive gels does not provide protection from STD and are less effective when used alone which will inhibit the growth of the global contraceptive gels market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Caya

Contraline

Blairex Laboratories

Allergan

Apothecus Pharmaceutical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gels

Creams

Foams

Segment by Application

Retail Stores

Drug Store

E-Commerce

Fertility Centers

Others

