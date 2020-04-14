Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the DIY Home Improvement market.

Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement products that are used in building maintenance, plumbing, and other home improvement purposes are considered the target products of the market. DIY home improvement products and activities allow homeowners/consumers to execute tasks by themselves with the help of DIY home improvement tools, equipment, and appliances. These projects or tasks only involve end-consumers (householders or home users), without involvement from any third party. The DIY home improvement market in Europe encompasses DIY home improvement product categories that cover raw materials, appliances, hardware, tools, equipment, and several instruments that are used in the execution of DIY home improvement projects. It also covers all indoor and outdoor DIY home improvement activities executed by an individual. The report is focused on the analysis of retail distribution of DIY home improvement products, which fulfill the requirement of residential customers.

Manufacturers are focusing extensively on innovation and product differentiation in terms of quality enhancement, value addition, product portability, ease of access, and value for money. This market study identifies the wide production assortment and product innovation to be one of the primary growth factors for the DIY home improvement market in Europe. These manufacturers can earn higher profit margin by offering innovative products at high costs. Key manufacturers offering multiple brands leads to better visibility and varied assortment of products. Further, innovations in raw material will drive the DIY home renovation market.

Factors such as price wars, product launches, M&A, and strategic alliances among the players will further increase the competition in the DIY home renovation market. The intense competition sharply impacts the profit margins and increases the focus on R&D to develop varied and innovative products. To attain competitive advantage in the DIY home renovation market, DIY home improvement providers are focusing on offering a mix of DIY and do-it-for-me (DIFM) home improvement trade, improving delivery options and logistics, and branding and packaging to attract potential DIYers.

The global DIY Home Improvement market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on DIY Home Improvement volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall DIY Home Improvement market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ADEO

BAUHAUS

HORNBACH Baumarkt

Kingfisher

Travis Perkins

Bauvista

EUROBAUSTOFF

Intergamma

K-GROUP

Les Mousquetaires

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Toolstation

WESFARMERS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lumber and landscape management

Decor and indoor garden

Kitchen

Painting and wallpaper

Tools and hardware

Building materials

Lighting

Plumbing and equipment

Flooring

Electrical work

Segment by Application

Offline

Online

