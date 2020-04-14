Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Education Projector market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Education Projector market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Education Projector market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Education Projector market.”

To ensure better student retention and collaboration, instructors at educational institutions have started adopting interactive projectors that will help them present multimedia from various devices such as smartphones, laptops, and USBs. Moreover, vendors are also offering innovative product upgrades that reduce power consumption and the need for maintenance.

Blended learning, also known as hybrid learning, combines traditional face-to-face interaction with web-based learning. This form of learning is more prevalent in the K-12 segment. The US is increasingly emphasizing on this kind of education to meet the evolving needs of the students and academicians. The education institutions in the US are using projectors to encourage online learning and facilitate technology-enabled learning. The projectors help teachers to share information and knowledge in text, graphics, and videos. Video streaming has become increasingly common because it saves the teachers time while making regular lecture delivery hassle-free as they can concentrate exclusively on content. The projectors complement blended learning efficiently and make knowledge delivery more efficient.

The market is characterized by the presence of a considerable number of projector vendors and is fragmented. The competitive environment among the market players is intense. To gain a competitive edge, well-established vendors are introducing innovative products in the market and are also increasing their R&D investments. Whereas, the small vendors lack huge capital and concentrate on catering to the needs of a relatively smaller customer base. However, these small vendors offer products at much lower prices and pose a stiff competion to the well-established vendors. To increase their market shares and enhance their product offerings, a few major vendors have started following inorganic growth techniques such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, one of the leading education projector manufacturers Boxlight Corporation, recently acquired Mimio, a leading interactive teaching technologies manufacturer. This will help both the vendors to increase their consumer base in the K-12 education segment.

The global Education Projector market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Education Projector volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Education Projector market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BenQ

Hitachi

InFocus

Mimio Boxlight

Seiko Epson

Acer

Barco

Canon

Casio Computer

Dell

Delta Electronics

NEC

Optoma

Panasonic

Ricoh

SANYO Electric

Sharp

SMART Technologies

Touchjet

Mitsubishi electrical and visual imaging systems

Texas Instruments

Sony electronics

ViewSonic

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

DLP education projectors

LCD education projectors

Segment by Application

Higher education

K-12

Pre-k

