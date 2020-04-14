Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hadron Therapy market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hadron Therapy market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Hadron Therapy market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Hadron Therapy market.”

Radiation therapy is the medical use of ionizing radiation to treat cancer. In conventional radiation therapy, beams of X rays (high energy photons) are produced by accelerated electrons and then delivered to the patient to destroy tumour cells. Using crossing beams from many angles, radiation oncologists irradiate the tumour target while trying to spare the surrounding normal tissues. Inevitably some radiation dose is always deposited in the healthy tissues.

When the irradiating beams are made of charged particles (protons and other ions, such as carbon), radiation therapy is called hadrontherapy. The strength of hadrontherapy lies in the unique physical and radiobiological properties of these particles; they can penetrate the tissues with little diffusion and deposit the maximum energy just before stopping. This allows a precise definition of the specific region to be irradiated. The peaked shape of the hadron energy deposition is called Bragg peak and has become the symbol of hadrontherapy. With the use of hadrons the tumour can be irradiated while the damage to healthy tissues is less than with X-rays.

The idea of using protons for cancer treatment was first proposed in 1946 by the physicist Robert Wilson, who later became the founder and first director of the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) near Chicago. The first patients were treated in the 1950s in nuclear physics research facilities by means of non-dedicated accelerators. Initially, the clinical applications were limited to few parts of the body, as accelerators were not powerful enough to allow protons to penetrate deep in the tissues.

In the late 1970s improvements in accelerator technology, coupled with advances in medical imaging and computing, made proton therapy a viable option for routine medical applications. However, it has only been since the beginning of the 1990s that proton facilities have been established in clinical settings, the first one being in Loma Linda, USA. Currrently about thirty proton centres are either in operation or in construction worldwide.

The global Hadron Therapy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hadron Therapy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hadron Therapy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Advanced Oncotherapy

Varian Medical Systems

Optivus Proton Therapy

Hitachi, Ltd.

Mevion Medical Systems

ProTom International

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

ProNova Solutions, LLC

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electron Beam

Proton Beam

Neutron Beam

Carbon Ion Beam

Alpha Particle Beam

Beta Particle Beam

Segment by Application

Pediatric Cancer

Bone and Soft Tissue Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Liver Cancer

Eye Cancer

Head & Neck Cancer

Others Applications (Renal Cell Carcinoma, Cervical, Gastric, and Lymphoma)

