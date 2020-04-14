Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pick to Light market.

Global Pick to Light Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Pick to Light uses light devices mounted at item locations on flow rack, shelving, workstations or other storage media to guide operators to the correct product locations and quantities required to fill an order. Also commonly called pick-by-light or light-directed picking, in the right application Pick to Light systems increase pick rate productivity and order accuracy by reducing the walking and reading associated with paper-based or even other semi-automated picking approaches.

The key to Pick to Light is its simplicity. Operators scan a bar code license plate on a tote or shipping container to launch an order in their zone. Illuminated LEDs direct pickers to the right product location, and display the required unit quantity. After picking all pieces the operator confirms the completed activity, often by pressing a button on the device. They then proceed to the next illuminated location and repeat the process until all the necessary picks in their area are finished.

Pick to light includes indicators, sensors, light curtains, operator/maintenance interface (hmi), gateway, connection components, software and so on. And a pick to light system includes different numbers of hardware and software. So the price and the volume cannot be counted.

The growth of this market is propelled by the emergence of advanced automated warehouses, growth of the e-commerce industry, and globalization of supply chain network. Moreover, pick to light offers error-free and better productivity operations and enhanced labor utilization. The retail and e-commerce industry is expected to capture the largest share of the pick to light market owing to the requirement of fast and efficient distribution of goods in this industry.

Moreover, growing online shopping trend increases the use of pick to light systems in its warehouses for fast and accurate delivery of goods. Increasing competition among e-commerce companies has pushed them to offer same-day delivery and products at high discounts. Pick to light systems, along with other distribution center technologies, help expedite the order fulfillment process.

The global Pick to Light market is valued at 650 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pick to Light volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pick to Light market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daifuku

Murata Machinery

SSI SCHAEFER

Dematic

Honeywell

Kardex Group

Sick AG

Knapp AG

Aioi-Systems Co

Swisslog

Vanderlande

ULMA Handling Systems

Hans Turck GmbH

Bastian Solutions

Weidmuller

Banner

CREFORM (Yazaki-Kako)

Wenglor Sensonic

Lightning Pick Technologies

ATOX Sistemas

KBS Industrieelektronik

Insystems Automation

Falcon Autotech

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Auto Guided

Manual

Segment by Application

Assembly & Manufacturing

Retail & E-Commerce

Pharma & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Others

