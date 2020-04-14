Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cleanroom Disinfectant market.

A cleanroom is a room or an area which has an environment controlled in terms of the extent of contamination of airborne particles, dust, water vapor, microbes, and chemical vapors. Cleanrooms also supply control over parameters such as, humidity, pressure and temperature and see use in disinfecting and sterilization processing of healthcare areas and products. Cleanroom Disinfectants are essential to control cleanroom contamination and to adopt best operating practice in association with active disinfectant and cleaning. Selecting a disinfectant is key to successful cleanroom disinfection. Many high-tech cleanrooms with high end hygiene procedure may fail without suitable disinfectants. Disinfectants are chemicals that reduce the number of microbes present within the area. Disinfectants diverse in their activity spectrum, efficiency and modes of action, for instance, some are effective against fungi, some are effective against gram-negative and gram-positive microorganisms. As there is no defined process for selection of cleanroom disinfectants, with respect to different environment and activities, ideal cleanroom disinfectants are selected. It is necessary for the selecting technician to make sure that the cleanroom disinfectant should cover wide spectrum activity, evaluate the need for sporicidal agent, rapidity of action. Technician has to select minimum two cleanroom disinfectants with different mode of action. Moreover, the compatibility of cleanroom disinfectants and cleaning detergents should be checked before the process, or else there is risk of residue production by detergents. A cleanroom disinfectant should be selected that demonstrates performance against the standards for disinfectant validation, for instance,Â Â EN1276 Chemical Disinfectants Bacterial Activity TestÂ, is 1 key standard. While considering designing cleaning regimes, disinfectant rotation is one of the key consideration as using same disinfectant for a long time period induces the risk of disinfectant resistance development.

Primary drivers boosting the growth of cleanroom disinfectant market are global surged use of biologics, by diverse healthcare regulations, more use of cleanrooms technology in the healthcare industry, and surging healthcare industry in developing countries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Illinois Tool Works

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Berkshire

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide

Cardinal Health

Contec

Texwipe

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Non-Oxidizing Disinfectants

Oxidizing Disinfectants

Hand Sanitizers

Others

Segment by Application

Biotechnology Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Hospitals

Medical Devices Manufacturers

Others

