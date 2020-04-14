Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diode Mount market.

Global Diode Mount Market Research Report 2019

A diode mount is a casing that contains a diode. Such packages have the ability to provide protection against corrosion. They also have contact pins used to connect devices to external circuits. Mounts also dissipate heat produced by devices.Thousands of standard package types are being made, with some made as per industry-wide standards and some specifically for individual manufacturers. Glass packages are commonly used as diode mounts.

The rising demand for laser diodes in industrial applications is identified as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Many industries, including heavy engineering, aerospace, consumer electronics, and general manufacturing, regularly use laser diodes in various applications, such as material processing. The utilization of laser diodes is increasing across industries due to their advantages, such as high efficiency, compact size, short wavelength, and long maintenance-free cycles. Mounts are used on diodes as they use the embedded temperature sensor to provide feedback to the temperature controller. This then acts to maintain a constant temperature in the industry processes. With the increasing demand for diodes, the demand for diode mounts will subsequently increase in the coming years.

The diode mount market consists of very few manufacturers. One of the key manufacturers, Edmund Optics is a supplier of optics and optical components. The company manufactures optical lenses, lens coatings, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment. Its products are used for applications in industrial metrology, semiconductor manufacturing, and life sciences. Its business segments include optics, optomechanical devices, lasers, microscopy, imaging lenses, and cameras. Diode mounts come under the optomechanical devices segment. The diode mount product line includes c-mount diode mounts, detector mounts, and s-mount diode mounts.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the diode mount market throughout the forecast period. The growth in the industries in APAC countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India, will drive the growth of the diode mount market in this region. APAC is the largest market for semiconductors that are used in industrial applications. Moreover, inexpensive labor, low manufacturing costs, and the growth of the industrial sectors that lead to the demand for materials processing and lithography will also drive the demand for diode mounts in APAC.

This report focuses on Diode Mount volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diode Mount market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Edmund Optics

LASER COMPONENTS

Newport

Laser 2000

QPhotonics

Thorlabs

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Up to 6 pin

7-13 pin

14 pin and above

Segment by Application

Industrial

Communication

Defense

Medical

