It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Dental polishing is done to smooth the surfaces of teeth and restorations. The purpose of polishing is to remove extrinsic stains, remove dental plaque accumulation, increase aesthetics and to reduce corrosion of metallic restorations.

The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry will drive the growth prospects for the global dental polishing market for the next four years. Cosmetic dentistry majorly focuses on the appearance of the client, unlike traditional dentistry that focuses on oral hygiene and treatments. One of the major contributing factors spurring the demand for cosmetic dentistry is witnessed more from the female population in comparison to the male population. Also, current trends such as smile makeovers, increased customer awareness via social media platforms, marketing of dental practices, and media coverage will further accelerate the rate of demand for cosmetic dentistry, which, in turn, will propel the growth potential in the global dental polishing market.

The global dental polishing market is highly competitive and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international manufacturers across the globe. It has been observed that these manufacturers are increasingly competing against each other based on factors such as price, innovation, reputation, distribution, and promotion. Moreover, factors such as technological advancements and product upgrades will strengthen the competitive environment in the teeth whitening market. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly merging with or acquiring smaller entities and distinguishing their products and services with a clear and unique value proposition to sustain and survive in the market.

In terms of geography, EMEA accounted for the majority of market shares and will continue to dominate the market for the next a few years. Some of the major factors responsible for the teeth whitening market growth in the region is the increasing awareness among the consumers about the oral hygiene, government-aided medical benefits, and the introduction of new treatment techniques. Also, easy accessibility has further encouraged various individuals to opt for dental tools and services for the treatment of their diseases.

The global Dental Polishing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dental Polishing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dental Polishing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Ultradent Products

Young Innovations

GC Corporation

Henry Schein

Bangkok International Dental Center

Cosmedent

Dental Ventures

KENDA

Kerr

Q & M Dental Group

Raffles Medical Group

Riverside Dental

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Prophylactic Paste (Polishing Paste)

Rubber cup

Bristle brush

Prophy angle

Dental tape

Air-powder polishing

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Dental clinics and laboratories

Others

