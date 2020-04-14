Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Banana Concentrate market.

Banana is one of the most popular fruit in the world. The industry is growing at a healthy rate for past some decades. Central America is one of the largest banana concentrate markets in the world. There is very less domestic demand hence much of the produced banana is exported in fruit form as well as in concentrate form. On the contrary, India is the largest producer and consumer of banana and its products globally. Due to high domestic demand, the fruit is not used for production of concentrates. Due to its nutritive and medicinal characteristics, the banana concentrate market is growing at a rapid pace. Banana concentrate preserves the natural flavor, color, and properties of banana. Mostly, the concentrate is stored in frozen form, due to which it is easier and cost effective to ship and store for longer duration. They are the economical and convenient alternative to fresh fruits which finds a role in different applications. Banana concentrates derivatives includes: juices, crush, Ice-Creams, cakes, donuts, fruit bars, milk shakes, yogurts, puddings, baby food, etc.

Due to rapid urbanization along with the changing lifestyle, rising disposable income, and dietary habits people dont have enough time to prepare food at home and thus tend to buy instant baby food products consist of fruit concentrates to fulfill the basic requirements of their infants. This can be a major driver towards the growth ofÂ banana concentrateÂ market. With the increasing awareness about the bad effects of alcoholic beverages, and due to health benefits of fruits, people are resorting to fruits beverages which is influencing the growth of the market. Especially, the banana concentrate market is mainly driven due to the interest was shown by consumers in ready-made concentrates. Banana concentrate market is expected to witness high growth owing to its high medicinal and nutritional characteristics, high health and wellness functionality and various uses like sweetener in snacks, juices, and others. Other factors escalating the demand for banana concentrate includes continuous new product developments and improved distribution channel that supports the wide availability of banana concentrates in the market. Although being high in nutrition, these banana concentrates have high sugar content too, which restricts their use for diabetic people, which is one of the restraint factors.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Jadli Foods

Chitale Agro

Shakarganj Food Products Limited

AGRANA group

Dohler Company

SVZ International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fresh Concentrate

Frozen Concentrate

Dried Concentrate

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Confectionery

Bakery

Dairy

Others

