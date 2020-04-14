Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cetane Number Improver market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cetane Number Improver Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cetane Number Improver market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Cetane Number Improver Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cetane Number Improver market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cetane Number Improver market.”

Cetane number is a measure of quality of ignition for diesel fuel. It indicates the time delay between injection and actual ignition of the fuel. Higher the cetane number, lower is the ignition delay, better is the ignition quality, more complete is the fuel combustion and better is the overall performance. In case of lower cetane number, higher is the overall time delay. Diesel fraction obtained from sour crude, blending of diesel with biodiesel or ethanol result in lower cetane number. Cetane number improver or simply cetane improver is that additive which is used to increase cetane number of diesel fuel. These Cetane number improver compounds are used in the concentration ranging from 0.06% to 0.4% and result in effecting increase in the cetane number by nearly 3 to 8. Thus, use of cetane number improvers result in improvement in overall ignition characteristics of diesel fuel. Moreover, cetane number improvers offer several advantages such as easy ignition of fuel, lowering smoke emission, wear reduction, smoother engine operation, among others. Cetane number Improvers are generally alkyl nitrate compounds which are decompose at higher temperatures and lower the initial boiling point of diesel fuel. Ethyl hexyl nitrate and Di-tertiary butyl peroxide (DTBP) are some of the commonly used as cetane number improver compounds.

Global cetane number improver market is expected to witness a steady growth during forecast period. Blending of biodiesel with conventional diesel results in a blend having relatively lower cetane number. Government regulations, especially in countries such as Brazil, U.S., Argentina, Germany and Spain, among others, pertaining to mandatory blending of biodiesel with diesel are expected to gain momentum during forecast period. As such, the demand for cetane number improvers is expected to in turn witness a steady growth during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing diesel fuel consumption in power generation and other application areas is expected to drive the growth in demand for cetane improvers over forecast period. Also, increasing preference for diesel fuel exhibiting complete combustion characteristic along with low exhaust emissions, is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of additives like cetane improvers, antifoaming agents, cleaning additives, among others.

The global Cetane Number Improver market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cetane Number Improver volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cetane Number Improver market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

The Lubrizol

Innospec Specialty Chemicals

Chevron Oronite

Eurenco

Nitroerg

Cestoil Chemicals

Kutch Chemical Industries

EPC-UK

Dorf-Ketal

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

2-Ethylhexyl Nitrate (EHN)

Di-Tertiary Butyl Peroxide (DTBP)

Others

Segment by Application

Biodiesel

Petroleum Based Diesel

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Cetane Number Improver Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580