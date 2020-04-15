Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Chromatographic Silica Resins market.

"The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Chromatographic Silica Resins market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Chromatographic Silica Resins market."

Due to the stable economic growth in emerging economies such as China and India, a good number of opportunities will be created for the chromatographic silica resin market during the assessment period. There is a huge demand for pharmaceutical products in these countries. Moreover, the demand for chromatographic resins like silica gel is also increasing in agriculture, food and beverage and biotechnology industries as well as in academic institutes and R&D labs. In addition, tremendous growth in China and India has resulted in increased government expenditure on healthcare and biomedical industries. In addition, food security concerns in India have prompted the government to invest hugely in agriculture and soil testing. Similarly, strategic expansion of chromatography players in China can be a boon for the chromatographic silica resin market. Also, the presence of bio-clusters in these countries may also propel the chromatographic silica resin market in the near future.

The stable growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is expected to boost the global chromatographic silica resin consumption over the forecast period. As far as the pharmaceutical industry is concerned, silica gel column chromatography is used to segregate and collect different components of a drug. This has application in the purification of antibiotics such as rosarimicin, coloradocin and benzanthrins, among others. Silica resin chromatography is also used in the study of medicines such as hypnotics, sedatives, analgesics, local anesthetics and steroids. Chromatography also finds use in the field of biotechnology where it is used due to its ability to detect molecular components such as nucleic acids, fats, carbohydrates, protein and vitamins. Protein is the most desired component in a number of medicines and supplements and holds a high degree of importance in biopharmaceuticals. Size-exclusion chromatography is widely used for the purification and analysis of synthetic and biological polymers. Chromatographic silica resin is used in thin-layer chromatography for biomedical analysis. There is a growing demand for medicines, especially in developing economies such as China and India, and this is expected to drive the demand for biopharmaceuticals, which in turn will drive the growth of theÂ chromatographic silica resin marketÂ during the assessment period.Â

The global Chromatographic Silica Resins market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Chromatographic Silica Resins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chromatographic Silica Resins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

W.R. Grace

Osaka Soda

Alfa Aesar

Merck KGaA

AGC

SiliCycle

Sorbead India

Sepax Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

30-60

60-100

100-200

Above 200

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology

Food And Chemical

