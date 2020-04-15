Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dyslipidemia Drugs market.

Lipid refers to fat comprising proteins and carbohydrates. Cholesterol and triglycerides are lipids that are stored in the human body and serve as a source of energy. Dyslipidaemia is the imbalance in the lipid level in the bloodstream. It is characterized by high levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) in the blood. High cholesterol levels can cause cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as stroke and atherosclerosis. The typical range of total blood cholesterol is 140-200 mg/dL. Blood cholesterol contains individual components such as LDL-C and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C). Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) carries cholesterol to the body while high-density lipoprotein (HDL) removes cholesterol from the cells by reversing cholesterol transport to the liver. Due to their distinct roles, these components are individually assessed to determine the dyslipidemic status of an individual.

The increasing risk of cardiovascular disease (CVDs) is the primary driver for the markets growth. Elevated cholesterol levels account for nearly one-third of the total ischemic heart diseases and persist as a substantial cause of ischemic heart diseases and strokes in emerging countries such as India and China. Thus, the cardiovascular risk management guidelines set by authorities such as the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association acknowledge the decreasing the blood cholesterol as a prime factor in cutting down on the cardiovascular risks. This, in turn, drives the cholesterol maintaining drugs to avoid CVDs risk and boosting the sales of the drugs market.

With the presence of numerous small and larger vendors, the global dyslipidemia drugs market is largely competitive. Competition is observed from the regional players globally, and there are numerous new manufacturers entering the market. Moreover, companies like Amgen, HanAll BioPharma, Kowa Pharmaceuticals, CJ HealthCare, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, JW Pharmaceuticals, and Esperion Pharmaceuticals are expected to enter the market over the next four years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

AstraZeneca

Merck

Pfizer

Sanofi

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Amarin Corporation

Amgen

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Cerenis

Cipla

CJ HealthCare

CKD Bio

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Daiichi Sankyo

Eli Lilly

Esperion Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline

JW Pharmaceuticals

Kadmon Pharmaceuticals

Lupin Pharmaceuticals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Statins

Cholesterol absorption inhibitors

Dyslipidemia injectable

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Laboratories

Drug Stores

Others

