Diaphragm pumps are categorized as positive displacement pumps that are used mainly in industrial applications, which involve pumping and lifting of heavy fluids, such as sludge, slurry, or mud. Sludge is a semi-solid slurry that is produced following the treatment of wastewater treatment or as a settled suspension from numerous industrial process.

The availability of low-cost labor and raw material will result in the increased number of companies investing in starting manufacturing plants in India. This will lead to the growth of the manufacturing and process industry which in turn, will lead to the rise in demand for the chemical and petrochemicals industries that include methanol, ethylene, or fertilizer production plants. These production plants have a high requirement for diaphragm pumps in various applications such as for transferring fluids from one process to another. Moreover, the country allows 100% FDI in the sector, which will also aid in the growth of the industry and will increase the demand for diaphragm pumps.

The market is characterized by the presence of many local and international vendors and as a result appears to be highly fragmented. Local and regional vendors compete with the well-established international players with diversified product portfolios by offering products at a comparatively lower price. Diaphragm pump manufacturers also compete on the basis of several other factors such as quality, reliability, and after-sales services and are mainly focused on differentiating their products by manufacturing customized and energy-efficient pumps.

This market study estimates that in terms of geography, APAC will account for more than 37% shares of the global diaphragm pump market by 2020 and will also dominate this market throughout the forecast period. Rapid urbanization has led to the rise in growth of the urban population, which has increased the demand for sustainable energy, fresh water, and agricultural and processed food products. This, in turn, will lead to the growth of several process industries such as wastewater treatment, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals who are major end-users of industrial diaphragm pumps.

The global Diaphragm Pump market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Diaphragm Pump volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diaphragm Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Air operated diaphragm pumps (AODD)

Electric driven diaphragm pumps (EODD)

Piston diaphragm pumps

Segment by Application

Chemical

Food and beverage

Oil and gas

Pharmaceutical

Water treatment

