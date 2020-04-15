Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Dermatophytic Onychomycosis market.”

Dermatophytic onychomycosis is a fungal infection of the nail plate, nail bed, and, in some cases, the skin surrounding the nail plate. It is caused by yeast, dermatophytes, and molds; dermatophytes account for 90% of all cases. The fungus, especially Trichophyton rubrum, Trichophyton mentagrophytes, and Epidermophyton floccosum, infects the skin, hair, or nails. It is often perceived by people to be an active and contagious infection. Onychomycosis may persist or worsen if not treated. The fungi that cause onychomycosis exist in common sites such as floors, soil, socks, and shoes. Therapies for onychomycosis include debridement and drugs. Debridement is time consuming and minimally effective in eradicating the fungal infection. Systemic drug treatment is most effective in treating onychomycosis.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of dermatophytic onychomycosis, heavy investments to develop therapies, and frequent product innovations will aid in the steady growth of this market during the forecast period. An important factor that will impel the prospects for growth in this market is the augmented focus on combination therapies. Recently, it has been observed that a combination of topical and systemic treatment increases the cure rate when compared to individual therapies. Since combination therapies have improved clinical efficiency and are more cost-effective than terbinafine, they are increasingly being preferred over individual terbinafine-based therapies as they have a higher cure rate.

The global dermatophytic onychomycosis market is intensely competitive owing to the presence of numerous small and large vendors that operate at a local or global scale. To survive and succeed in this market, the vendors enter into strategic alliances with smaller players to manufacture and market new drugs.

The Americas dominated this market and is envisaged to retain its dominating market position by the end of 2020 owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare system

The global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dermatophytic Onychomycosis volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dermatophytic Onychomycosis market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anacor Pharmaceuticals

Galderma

Janssen Biotech

Novartis

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Abeona Therapeutics

Allergan

Elorac

GlaxoSmithKline

Hexima

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical

Mayne Pharma

MediQuest Therapeutics

Meiji Seika Pharma

Merz Pharma

Moberg Pharma

NanoBio

NovaBiotics

Nuvo Research

Pfizer

Polichem

Promius Pharma

Sanofi

Seren Pharmaceuticals

Taro Pharmaceutical

Topica Pharmaceuticals

Viamet Pharmaceuticals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oral

Topical

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics and laboratories

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580