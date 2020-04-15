Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Adhesive Dispensing Equipment market.

An adhesive dispensing machine is a device used to apply bonding media and to mix, meter and dispense adhesives. An adhesive is a substance that bonds two or more solids together. For example; glues, resins, putties, silicones, pastes and cement. Dispensing systems come in different types, with different functionalities and configurations. They are used for bonding, potting & sealing processes and also to produce gaskets. The two main variants for dispensing systems are the manual and automated dispensers. The key components to pay attention to when using an adhesive dispensing system include; media viscosity, dispensing rate, curing time, curing temperature, metering accuracy, size of container / cavity that will be filled and the volumetric quantity that can be dispensed in one cycle. Viscosity simply refers to the thickness of the adhesive, while the cure is the mode in which the adhesive hardens.

Compared to the manual method of applying adhesive, the adhesive dispensing equipment offer flexibility to the manufacturing process with relatively high speed, which result in time and cost saving in the processing line. The adhesive dispensing equipment market is expected to witness sturdy growth with the rising demand for high quality finished goods. The increasing need for packaged products and foods and drinks in urban areas has fuelled the demand for the adhesive dispensing equipment, which is expected to gain significant opportunities in near future. Also, in developing countries such as India and China, the increasing rate of urbanization has led to rise in infrastructure and construction activities that result in upsurge in demand for automobiles, electronic gadgets, furniture and woodworking projects, home construction, medical disposable products and many others. Such rapid development claims to drive the adhesive dispensing equipment market in order to achieve a faster pace in the production and trading in coming years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Valco Melton

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India

Nordson Sealant Equipment

Glue Machinery Corporation

Hernon Equipment

Kirkco Corporation

EXACT DISPENSING SYSTEMS

Adhesive Systems Technology Corporation

Dymax Corporation

Ashby Cross Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Continuous Dispensing

Power Driven

Manual Driven

Foot Control

Multiple Dispensing

Spray System

Suck Back Control

Programmable Microprocessor

Segment by Application

Electronics

Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Industrial

Lamination

Leather & Footwear

Woodworking

Transportation

Geotextile

