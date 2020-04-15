Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cold Insulation Material market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cold Insulation Material Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cold Insulation Material market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Cold Insulation Material market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Cold Insulation Material market.”

Insulation materials are materials or mixtures of materials which lowers the energy losses by retarding the amount of heat loss or gain. The insulation material market is primarily segmented into two broad categories viz. hot and cold insulation material markets. Hot insulation materials are mainly used to insulate piping systems used to transport high temperature substances. Cold insulation material is usually used within temperatures ranging from -275Â°C to 15Â°C. Cold insulation material is used in a broad range of applications, including refrigeration, HVAC, oil & gas, and chemical. Among these, oil & gas and chemicals are the main consumers for cold insulation materials. Cold insulation materials also find their application in the construction, automobile, and electronic sectors.

The rapid growth of end-use industries, such as chemicals, refrigeration, HVAC, chemicals, and oil & gas in Asia-Pacific is leading to significant growth of the cold insulation market recently. Moreover availability of feedstock and low costs to set up manufacturing facilities is driving the growth of cold insulation market in the region. Skilled workforce and relatively lower wages aid low cost manufacturing and lower costs of electricity and water are the other reasons for the high growth rate in Asia-Pacific. Government regulations, such as Clean Air Act and Clean Power Plan are also boosting the growth of the cold insulation market. Opacity in political structures in certain countries, such as India, China, and Korea make it difficult for established companies to invest in these markets. China is the fastest-growing country in cold insulation market. Growth in industries, such as, oil & gas, refrigeration, and chemicals is making way for growth of the cold insulation market in China. The current growth rate in China is strong enough to sustain more efficient manufacturing and attractive cold insulation market. It may be expected that in the next five to ten years, chemical manufacturing in China will shift towards the manufacturing of specialty chemicals. Thus, cold insulation market is projected to record strong growth in the next decade as well.

The global Cold Insulation Material market is valued at 4700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8420 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cold Insulation Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cold Insulation Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Huntsman Corporation

Armacell International Holding GmbH

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Owens Corning

Bradford Insulation Industries Ltd

Dongsung Finetec Corporation

Aspen Aerogel Inc.

Bayer Materialscience

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fiber Glass

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene Foam

Phenolic Foam

Other Materials

Segment by Application

Refrigeration

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Others

