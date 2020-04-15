Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High-Pressure Oil and Gas Separator market.

A high pressure oil and gas separator is a spherical or cylindrical pressure vessel used to separate oil, water, and gas from the total fluid stream produced by an oil well. It is installed either on an offshore platform or on an onshore processing station. The working principle of separators is that gaseous and liquid components have different densities, which permits them to stratify when moved gradually with gas on top, oil in the middle and water at the bottom. The main force is gravity segregation that accomplishes the separation; that means, the lightest fluid rises to the top while the heaviest fluid settles to the bottom. Separators can be either vertical or horizontal. Also, they can be categorized into two-phase and three phase, wherein the two phase type typically deals with oil and gas and the three phase type deals with water, oil and gas. Horizontal high pressure oil and gas separators are suitable for high gas-oil ratios and constant flow well-streams, while vertical separators are designed mainly for intermediate gas-oil ratios. High pressure oil and gas separators can handle pressures between 975 and 1500 psi. Based on the specific application, a high pressure oil and gas separator is also known as a degasser or deliquilizer. Degassers are used to remove gas bubbles from bulk liquid stream, while deliquilizers are used to remove dispersed liquid droplets from bulk gas stream. The degree of separation between liquid and gas depends on certain factors, such as operating pressure of the separator, type of flow of the fluid i.e. turbulent flow or laminar flow, and fluid mixture residence time.

Growth in unconventional oil and gas resources, particularly shale gas and oil reserves, will drive the market for high pressure oil and gas separators. Moreover, installation of off-site and on-site processing facilities is also expected to boost the demand for high pressure oil and gas separators.

However, tumbling global crude oil prices and unpredictability of the oil and gas industry has led to a reduction in exploration, drilling and production activities. Hence, these factors are anticipated to hamper the market for high pressure oil and gas separators over the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alfa Laval

FMC Technologies

Frames Energy Systems

Halliburton

M-I SWACO

ACS Manufacturing

AMACS

Grand Prix Engineering

HYDRASEP

KW International

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Two-Phase Separators

Three-Phase Separators

Scrubbers

Degassers

Deliquilizers

Segment by Application

Offshore

Onshore

Refineries

