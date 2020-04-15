Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether market.

Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether (HPS) is a chemical compound which exhibits physical appearance of white (colorless) powder with high degree of fluidity. Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether is soluble in water and when mixed with an aqueous solution it exhibits colorless or transparent appearance and also shows good stability. Hydroxypropyl starch ether also aids to numerous important properties such as solution thickening, water retention, biocompatibility, surface activity, foam stability to name a few. Because of these attributes, hydroxypropyl starch ether can be widely used and perform as a material of choice in different applications such as synthetic detergent, building materials, textile, papermaking, mining, food, cosmetics, organic liquid or paint, petroleum, aerospace, adhesives and polymerization.

The global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in North America, Europe and China, such as Ingredion, AGRANA, AVEBE and EMSLAND. At present, AVEBE is the world leader, holding 17.56% sales market share in 2016.

In 2016, the global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market accounting for about 37.50% of global consumption of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether.

Globally, the Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction Industry. Construction Industry accounts for nearly 82.33% of total downstream consumption of Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether.

The global Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether market is valued at 180 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydroxypropyl Starch Ether market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ingredion

AGRANA

AVEBE

EMSLAND

Yiteng New Material

YouFu Chemical

Guangda

Gomez Chemical

Kelaide

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Food Industry

Pharma Industry

Construction Industry

Others

