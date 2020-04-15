Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market.”

Polyethylene, also known as polythene, is the commonly used plastic, and it is chemically synthesized from ethylene. Polyethylene is utilized in different products such as packaging products, pipes, molds, wires, cables, general purpose tubing, drums, carrier bags, and household goods. HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE are the three types of polyethylene. HDPE is a thermoplastic and is manufactured from petrol chemical derivatives. It is a commonly recyclable product and has high strength and density ratio. It contains less than one side chain per 200 carbon atoms in the main chain, which helps in forming long linear chains, thus leading to high crystallinity. HDPE is tough, resistant to chemicals, resistant to UV radiation, and least flexible compared to other polyethylene types.

Plastic packaging takes up a large volume of the high density polyethylene produced. Roughly 35% of the global packaging industry materials used is high density polyethylene (HDPE), as it is a core plastic in rigid packaging. Bags, films, containers, caps and closures, and bottles are the most common packaging products that use high density polyethylene. There is currently a very high demand for these types of packaging across the world, owing to a greater consumption of food and beverages and consumer goods. The growing importance of aesthetics is also a key factor that adds to the primary demand for HDPE. The growing demand for pipes and films in the agriculture industry is another avenue where large quantities of high density polyethylene is used. This industry is one of the larger end users of high density polyethylene and therefore, any growth in it will create a direct increase in the demand for HDPE. High density polyethylene is used in manufacturing UV protective sheets and tarpaulins that offer high quality weather protection. However, a key concern that all producers of high density polyethylene have to face is the fluctuating cost of raw materials. HDPE makes use of a large amount of ethylene, a material formed in the oil and gas industry. The market for ethylene has recently undergone major fluctuations in price and the overall scarcity of petroleum based byproducts.

The global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dow Chemicals

Exxon Mobil Chemical

LyondellBasell

Saudi Basic Industries

Sinopec

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Injection Moulding

Profile Extrusion

Film and Sheet Extrusion

Pipe Extrusion

Blow Moulding

Segment by Application

Wire and Cable InsulationsÂ

Health CareÂ

Consumer GoodsÂ

MunicipalÂ

IndustrialÂ

UnderwaterÂ

MiningÂ

OthersÂ

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580