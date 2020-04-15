Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ebola Treatment market.

Ebola viral infection was first observed in The Democratic Republic of Congo (named after a river called Zaire) in 1976. Ebola is a viral disease which frequently causes lethal haemorrhagic fever in humans. The harmful consequences of Ebola viral infection are that the viruses can be used as potential biological weapon. The symptoms of Ebola viral infection include sudden onset of fever, sore throat, headaches, extreme tiredness, vomiting, skin rash, muscular pain, etc. Ebola virus causes haemorrhagic fever which may lead to internal or external bleeding. The symptoms appear anywhere from 2 to 21 days after exposure to Ebola, though the average is 8 to 10 days. Diagnostic tests are now being done by ELISA (Antigen-capture enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), Polymerase Chain Reaction, Virus Location, IgM Elisa and Immunohistochemistry testing. Few vaccines and medical treatments for Ebola are in pipeline and due to the absence of effective treatments, the pharmaceutical companies now have big opportunities in the market globally. As per WHO, several care rehydration methods are adopted with fluid injection orally and other treatments are also taken care of which improves the survival rate. Top drug companies such as Hemispherx Biopharma, Biochryst Pharmaceuticals, Nano Vircides, Serepata Therapeutics, NewLink Genetics and Mapp Biopharmaceuticals are among the key players in the global Ebola treatment market and are conducting trials on a set of experimental drugs.Â

The global Ebola treatment market growth is driven by the increasing incidence rates of Ebola viral infection and Ebola outbreaks. As per WHO, U.S. & U.K. governments, availability of different treatment procedures to treat Ebola is expected to drive the Ebola viral disease market growth during the forecast period. The Ebola treatment market also includes therapies for those who already have Ebola, and vaccines to prevent the deadly virus. Various drug companies and regulators in the U.S. are taking a two-pronged approach in finding a way to treat the virus. Approval of vaccines are taking a longer time but when vaccines undergo trials, adoption and availability could be a limiting factor for global Ebola treatment market growth.Â

The global Ebola Treatment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ebola Treatment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ebola Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Arbutus Biopharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson Services

Hemispherx Biopharma

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

NanoViricides

NewLink Genetics

Chimerix

Sarepta Therapeutics

Mapp Biopharmaceutical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vaccine (Under Trials)

Drugs (Under Trials)

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Specialized Clinics

Army Camps (Veteran Facilities)Â

