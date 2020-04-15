Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Desiccants market.

The term Desiccants refers to materials or products which are hygroscopic in nature. Desiccants absorb the moisture from the surroundings. By absorbing moisture, they reduce humidity and thus, help prevent goods from getting damaged by moisture. Desiccants work by absorbing moisture and trapping it within surfaces or capillaries without changing the water characteristics – this is called physical absorption. On the other hand, some desiccants absorb moisture and react with it to form another mixture – this is called chemical absorption. Physical absorption of moisture is reversible, whereas, chemical absorption is irreversible. Generally, silica gel, zeolites and other such types of desiccants work through physical absorption and desiccants such as calcium chloride, magnesium sulphate and others work through chemical absorption. Desiccants play a vital role in shipping food and pharmaceuticals products by absorbing moisture and maintaining controlled environment to ensure the quality of products throughout the period of transportation. Moreover, desiccants are used in the manufacturing insulated windows, to prevent moisture condensation on the panes. Desiccants such as zeolites are used as drying components in air conditioning systems to maintain the efficiency of refrigerant. Desiccants are also used in some chemical reactions, such as those where water must be removed from solvents such as in Grignard reaction, where zeolites are used as a drying agents.

This unique moisture absorption ability of desiccants makes it suitable for a variety of applications where water presence/ moisture can cause damage to the products, such as in electronics, food, pharmaceutical and clothing industries. Increasing use of desiccants in the packaging industry, especially for food and pharmaceutical products, and in the transportation industry is the major driving factor for the growth of the desiccants market. Manufacturers operating in electronic industry are making every effort to reduce moisture effect on electronic products, which will eventually lead to increased demand for desiccants in near future. Moreover, rising use of desiccants in the chemical industry and in air conditioning systems is also likely to boost the desiccants market growth. Chemical absorption is, in general, more effective than physical absorption.

This report focuses on Desiccants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Desiccants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Porocel

The Dow Chemical

INEOS

Fuji Silysia Chemical

Hengye Molecular Sieve

Qingdao Makll

Zeotec Adsorbents

Desicca Chemicals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Physical Absorption

Chemical Absorption

Segment by Application

Electronics

Food

Pharmaceutical

Packing

Air & Gas Drying

Others

