Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Drivetrain market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Drivetrain Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Drivetrain market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Drivetrain market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Automotive Drivetrain market.”

Automotive drivetrains includes components which transfer power to the driving wheels of the vehicles. The drivetrain system includes the drive shafts, the wheels, the axles, the U joints, the CV joints, and the transmission of a vehicle. All these components which form a part of the drivetrain system are responsible for transmitting power or torque to the wheels to make the vehicle move forward. Drive shafts are long tubular steel structures which are linked to the transmission or gear box of a vehicle and helps in the rotary movement of the wheels. Universal joints or U joints are flexible pivots which transmits power to the wheels in a way which allows the wheels to move in varying angles. Similarly, constant velocity joints or CV joints are also part of the drive shafts. These joints can bend in any direction while allowing the wheels to move at a constant velocity. Axles are single rotating shafts which delivers power from the final drive assembly to the wheels. Transmissions are responsible for transmitting power from the engine to the drive shaft and the rear wheels. Therefore, the functions of all these components comprise the functions of a drivetrain, where transmission of power forms the integral part of the function of the system. Drivetrains are also sometimes referred to as powertrain or driveline. Powertrain comprises everything that is responsible for the vehicles movement while the driveline includes everything that comes in between the engine of the vehicle and its wheels. The difference between powertrain, driveline and the drivetrain lies in the absence of engine in a drivetrain.

The All-Wheel Drive (AWD) market, in terms of value, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. As AWD systems provide higher power and better control and traction, most Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are equipped with these systems.

Asia-Pacific includes China, India, South Korea, and Japan, which are the top countries in terms of vehicle production; the region consequently leads the automotive drivetrain market, in terms of value as well as volume.

The global Automotive Drivetrain market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Drivetrain volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Drivetrain market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aisin Seiki

American Axle

Borgwarner

GKN

ZF

Magna

Dana

JTEKT

Showa

Schaeffler

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Drive Type

AWD

FWD

RWD

By Transmission Type

Manual Transmission (MT)

Automatic TransmissionÂ (AT)

Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT)

Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)

Automated Manual Transmission (AMT)

Segment by Application

Passenger car

LCV

HCV

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580